Ranveer Singh surprises his fans with a live chat

For all Ranvir Singh fans, Saturday started on a big note with a big surprise from his beloved actor. Ranveer, who often treats his fans with a live session on social media in the middle of the shutdown, surprised his fans this morning when he left live during his workouts.

When Ranveer started his day with his morning cardio on a treadmill, he went to live to interact with his fans. Ranveer's appearance is quite interesting, as he is seen in a black tank top, with his hair pulled back and a long beard. Furthermore, not only fans but also his Btown colleagues Rakul Preet Singh and Parineeti Chopra came up to greet Ranveer. Here are some glimpses of the live session.





Ranveer expressed his concern for his fans saying that he hopes everyone is well and that they will spend time with their families in the midst of the shutdown. Singh also asked everyone to make the most of this time and stay safe by being home with loved ones. The handsome actor signed by sending love to everyone.

Ranveer's live sessions surely kicked off his fans' weekend on a high note!