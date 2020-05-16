Ramsey County "relief team,quot; intensifies during pandemic crisis – Up News Info

– There are some people who need a little extra help during this pandemic, and that's when the Ramsey County "Help Team,quot; steps in.

Twenty officers, including the Andrew Johnson Department, are assigned to help people who cannot leave their homes or live in shelters.

"I went and picked up medicine, delivered food, delivered toiletries, and had a lot of conversations," Johnson said. "My most difficult task is not to shake hands and hug at the same time."

They say that the demand for aid is increasing, so they ask for help from the public.

