Puerto Rico to Hold State Referendum Amid Disillusionment

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) – Governor Wanda Vázquez announced Saturday that she will hold a non-binding referendum in November to decide whether Puerto Rico should become a US state. UU., A movement that occurs amid growing disillusionment with the territorial state of the island.

For the first time in the island's history, the referendum will ask a simple and straightforward question: Should Puerto Rico be admitted immediately as a state of the United States?

It is a response that requires the approval of the US Congress. USA And a question that outraged the small group of supporters of the island's independence and members of the main opposition Popular Democratic Party, which supports the status quo. But it is a gamble that members of the governor's pro-governor's party are sure to pay as Puerto Rico has struggled to get federal funds for Hurricanes Irma and Maria, a series of recent earthquakes, and the coronavirus pandemic amid growing complaints that the island does not receive fair and equal treatment.

"Everything important in life carries some risks," said former Puerto Rico Governor Carlos Romero Barceló, a member of the New Progressive Party.

Previous referendums have presented voters with more than one question or several options, including independence or defending the current territorial state, but none have been as direct as that scheduled for the Nov. 3 general election.

"Our people will have the opportunity once and for all to define our future," said Vázquez. "It is never too late to be treated as equals."

Puerto Ricans are US citizens, but cannot vote in the US presidential election. And although the island is exempt from the federal income tax of the USA. It still pays Social Security and Medicare and local taxes, and receives fewer federal funds than the US states. USA Many believe that the island's territorial state has contributed to its fight to recover from hurricanes and earthquakes, and has worsened its economic crisis, largely caused by decades of large loans and the elimination of federal tax incentives.

The United States Congress would have to accept the results of the referendum to move it forward, and has never acted in the island's five previous referendums. The last one, held in 2017, was hit by a boycott and low participation that raised doubts about the legitimacy of the vote. More than half a million people favored statehood in that referendum, followed by almost 7,800 votes for free association / independence and more than 6,800 votes for the current territorial state. Voter turnout was only 23 percent. In the three pre-2017 referendums, a clear majority did not emerge, and voters sometimes split almost equally between statehood and the status quo.

%MINIFYHTML74a4b72d403a49dc450b82a5241cad8f15%

Statehood would grant Puerto Rico two senators and five representatives, but a Republican-controlled Congress is unlikely to recognize the referendum because Puerto Rico tends to favor Democrats.

Roberto Prats, a former senator from Puerto Rico and a member of the Popular Democratic Party, said in a telephone interview that the next referendum will be a useless exercise like the previous five.

"The only thing they have done is take away credibility from the state movement," he said, adding that Puerto Rico has eroded the trust of the federal government with its decades of corruption and mismanagement, and that any referendum must first have the support of the Congress of the United States. . "If we are to make a decision regarding our relationship with the United States, the United States has to participate in that discussion."