Promising coronavirus studies show hope for lasting immunity – BGR

Researchers studying the immune response of patients who have survived the new coronavirus found evidence that may answer some of our most pressing questions.

The researchers identified the role of T cells in the immune response, and early findings suggest that there is reason to trust long-lasting immunity against COVID-19.

Studies indicate that some people's immune systems may have responded better to the new virus after previous interactions with the other four human coronaviruses that cause common colds.

The new coronavirus is here to stay, the WHO told us earlier this week, echoing Dr. Fauci's observations that there is little chance of eradicating SARS-CoV-2. In other words, COVID-19 is expected to become endemic, a new infectious disease with which we will have to learn to live. The virus is more deadly than the flu right now because there are no cures, although tremendous progress has been made in recent months. Doctors have experimented with various therapies that have shown promising results in studies, and researchers are creating a new class of drugs that aim to prevent complications from COVID-19.

All of these efforts will help us treat the disease more effectively than ever before and hopefully reduce the risk of death. The ultimate goal is for everyone to receive the vaccines, a process that could take years to complete, assuming the vaccines are even effective. Once a large percentage of the population has been immunized, either through direct exposure to COVID-19 or vaccines, we will achieve the collective immunity that you continue to hear about.

But how good is the immunity to COVID-19? A couple of new studies show promising results, suggesting that we can get long-term immunity when all is said and done.

The virus has been in humans for about six months, which is not enough to measure the immunity that results from an infection. If immunity lasts only a few years, then vaccines will only bring limited protections, and we will have to make new ones in the future. On the other hand, lasting immunity would mean that a single inoculation would be sufficient for long-term protection: the same result could be obtained after surviving the disease.

Researchers have begun the study of a particular type of cell that is the marker of long-term immunity, ScienceMag reports. These are the killer T cells that can attack and destroy infected cells.

Two teams were able to prove that infected people have those T cells that attack the virus and can help them recover. Additionally, some of the patients who have not been infected with SARS-CoV-2 may have T-cell protection from previous infections with one of the other four human coronaviruses we already know about, as they cause common colds.

Immunologists at the La Jolla Institute of Immunology published a study in Cell That says the observed survivors of COVID-19 carried helper T cells (CD4) that recognized the SARS-CoV-2 protein that allows the virus to bind to human cells and infiltrate them. Auxiliary T cells activate B cells, which then produce antibodies. But they also had T cells that react to other SARS-CoV-2 proteins. 70% of convalescent patients also had virus-specific killer T cells (CD8).

The team also noted that half of the stored blood samples collected between 2015 and 2018 contained helper T cells that detected the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Separately, the work of the German University Hospital Charité published in the form of a previous review in medRxiv paint a similar picture Andreas Thiel and his team identified spike protein T cells in 15 of the 18 patients observed. They then analyzed the blood of 68 uninfected people and found that 34% already have T cells that can recognize SARS-CoV-2.

The researchers believe that a previous infection with one of the milder human coronaviruses that preceded COVID-19 may be responsible for a strong immune response that also works against the new virus.

These early results are very promising, but not definitive, and more research is required. It is not yet clear how long the immunization will last and whether reinfection is possible in the future. But the data indicates that one of the reasons "a large part of the population can cope with the virus is that we have little residual immunity from our exposure to common cold viruses," according to immunologist Steven Varga of the University. from Iowa.

"These documents are really useful because they begin to define the T-cell component of the immune response," said virologist Angela Rasmussen of Columbia University. ScienceMag. Strong immune responses "bode well for the development of long-term protective immunity."

Future research could also help researchers find additional avenues when it comes to vaccine candidates. Most of today's medications target the spike protein of the virus. But if T cells can react to other SARS-CoV-2 proteins, then different vaccines could be developed in the future. If further data supports this, these findings may affect future therapy protocols for COVID-19, as well as tests and prevention measures.

The following is an explanation of the B and T cells involved in immune responses, more commonly known as lymphocytes or white blood cells:

