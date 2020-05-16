Program Aims to Deliver Fresh Food to Families in Need, Launches Saturday in Dallas – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

Boxes of fresh produce and milk jugs are made available free of charge at locations near Dallas on Saturday.

There are no criteria to meet: everyone qualifies. You just need to get them before supplies run out.

The gift is part of the USDA's new Farmers to Families Food Box program, which purchases fresh food from companies that normally supply restaurants, hotels, cruises, and other industries affected by the economic slowdown.

The first truck arrived at Hunger Busters in Dallas on Friday afternoon.

In the morning, the food pantry is slated to receive 6,000 boxes, all filled with fresh produce.

“When I got the call about this, I made this my top priority. I made sure I was on the list to get it, ”said Jason Pérez, vice president of operations.

At Minnie’s Food Pantry in Plano, founder Cheryl Jackson hugged food boxes.

"I am very happy about this," he said. "I promise it's like Christmas in May."

Nonprofits say it is rare that they receive so much fresh food and milk more than a week after their expiration date.

"This is like gold. This is what a mother would cry about because she cannot afford it in these difficult times, "Jackson said.

The program also aims to help companies.

"The business literally stopped," said Tony DiMare, owner of DiMare Fresh in Fort Worth.

Eighty percent of his sales, he says, were to commercial customers, such as restaurants, badly affected by the economic slowdown. When they closed, the demand for their product disappeared.

"We ended up leaving over 10 million pounds of unharvested tomatoes in the field and that, you know, not unlike many growers in Florida, dairy and across the country that dumped thousands and millions of pounds of milk every day , " he said.

DiMare won a multi-million dollar contract to package and deliver boxes of produce to nonprofits, in what he describes as a "win-win,quot; solution, benefiting an entire supply chain from farmers to consumers.

The money will go to those who grow and harvest fruits and vegetables.

Fresh food will end up in the hands of hungry families.

Dallas-based Borden Dairy says it received the largest contract in the country to provide 44 million gallons of milk. It has already made plans to give away 437,000 gallons in the North Texas area alone.

"I'm very excited," said Pérez, closing the back of a truck full of pallets.

Soon, it will put you in the hands of the people who need it.

Minnie’s Food Pantry will distribute starting at 10 a.m. on Saturday in the Bishop Arts district of Dallas:

MINT dentistry, 2433 W Davis Street

Hunger Busters will begin distributing food at 11 a.m. on Saturday at these Dallas locations:

Hunger Busters, 3116 Sylvan Avenue

Lakewest YMCA, 3737 Goldman

Los Rieles, 4930 Military Parkway

You can pre-register here

For more information about the program, visit the USDA Farmers to Families Food Box page.