Prince William examines men's mental health in new BBC documentary

In a trailer for a new BBC documentary, Soccer, Prince William and our mental healthThe Duke of Cambridge is becoming sincere about emotional well-being.

"You cannot be ashamed of your mental health,quot; Prince william it started. "You should be able to look him in the eye and go, I'm going to deal with it, here we go."

The trailer explains that Royal, 37, hopes to close the stigma surrounding men's mental health by talking to famous British footballers, managers and fans.

Later he continued: "It's about having enough confidence to say: 'Things aren't going well.' It's okay not to be okay."

This is not a new endeavor for Prince William, who has always been candid about his own struggles with mental health.

Last year, he, Kate Middleton, Prince harry and Meghan Markle collaborated to launch Shout, a UK-based 24-hour crisis helpline. Shout was born out of Heads Together, an initiative the group started in 2016 along with several mental health charities.