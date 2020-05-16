Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Crash Staff Charity Workers Meeting

WENN

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex surprise employees of the mental health organization Crisis Text Line when the British royal couple takes over the staff meeting.

Prince harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, paid a surprise virtual visit to Crisis Text Line charity workers during a Zoom employee meeting.

The crisis counselors of the organization, which offers free support through text messages in the USA. USA For those struggling with mental health issues, they were rocked by the appearance of British royalty at the virtual gathering on Wednesday, May 13, 2020.

Crisis Text Line Employee Ricky neal She wrote alongside a photo of him smiling in front of the computer, with the Duke and Duchess and their colleagues in sight on Zoom's teleconference call, "Still amazed that Meghan and Harry took over our staff meeting Yesterday!"

An employee shares the image of the conference call

Prince Harry and Meghan reached out to promote the importance of mental health amid the coronavirus pandemic. His appearance comes just a year after they helped launch Shout, a similar text-based helpline in the UK, with Prince Harry's brother. Prince william and his wife, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge.

Crisis Text Line advisers offer help 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and have been particularly busy during the COVID-19 pandemic as people struggle to control their mental health while locked up.