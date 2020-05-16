President Trump borrows a speech from the movie "Independence Day" – Up News Info

As the nation slowly returns to economic activity, President Donald Trump has borrowed a speech from the movie. Independence Day to encourage people to recover the night.

In the film, Bill Pullman plays the role of the President, trying to inspire his collection of rag pilots to keep faith in their battle against their interplanetary invaders.

For the Tweet, President Trump (or, more likely, someone else) has superimposed his head on Pullman's body. It is the same speech, only addressed to the coronavirus. "We are fighting for our right to live, to exist", the image of Pullman / Trump thunders. "We are going to continue living. We are going to survive. Today we celebrate our Independence Day!”

Check out the clip below: