President Donald Trump's Tweetstorm – The Saturday Edition – Up News Info

"The radical left has full control and control of Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and Google," the president tweeted. "The Administration is working to remedy this illegal situation. Stay tuned and send names and events. Thanks Michelle!

"Michelle", in this case, is the conservative expert Michelle Malkin. The president shared a link to a video of her speech, but the video was removed later in the morning.

As for the measures that could be taken, federal and state regulators are preparing antitrust lawsuits against Google and, presumably, other social media outlets for alleged search and advertising abuse. Preparations have been ongoing since last year, but are presumably reaching their climax soon, given the Commander's attention in Tweet on the matter.

Amid social media outrage, President Trump also thanked conservative pundit Mollie Z. Hemingway. He retweeted several of his messages of support and noted, "Wow, Mollie, you're good."