Porsha Williams makes people laugh with this latest video

Porsha Williams makes people laugh like there's no tomorrow with this latest video that she shared on her social media account. Check it out below.

"People don't impress me." I am sexy. "Follow the TikTok name: @ pjmomma." Porsha captioned her fun video.

Someone said: "While they are playing with these filters, there are people who really look like this,quot;, and another follower published this: "Porsha, we are not about to play with you,quot;.

Another follower posted this message: "Girl, where's PJ or mom / Dennis please pick up his phone," and another fan also found the video to be a lot of fun: "Porsha4real, that's why I love you girl!" Hahaha Great sense of humor. & # 39;

Another posted commenter: Mald Damn it! With that face you will surely need the money to compensate because people are running differently. 🤣 Good. Love him.

Porsha also shared another video that made her fans hungry and you can check it out below.

‘It's late, how about a shellfish boil? 🦞🦐 Man needs to be in a cookbook! 1st boiling point é I will order again 🙌🏾 # ridiculously good 🤤 (Omg I'm crying dosall in these comments … I promise it's full, ’’ 'Porsha captioned in her post.

Someone said to the RHOA star, "Now that's why you cook Dennis's food as he ordered on the kids menu," and another follower said, "Turn off the boil … let the seafood soak in." . Don't boil the products too much. "

A fan posted: & # 39; Now that it's boiling seafood … it's not the shit Eva was trying to serve her poor family! & # 39; And someone else said: & # 39; Try Louisiana boiled crab and seafood … use that and lemons instead of Old Bay … authentic Louisiana boil @ porsha4real.

Not long ago, Porsha made fans laugh with a video in which her daughter PJ has a face full of makeup!

This was due to an IG filter that Porsha used in the video.



