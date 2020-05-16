Porsha Williams' daughter, Pilar Jhena McKinley, is reunited with her cousin, Baleigh. Check out these new photos

Porsha Williams shared some new photos on her social media account in which she has fun with her daughter Pilar Jhena and her cousin Baleigh. Baleigh is the cousin of PJ, the daughter of Porsha's sister, Lauren Williams. Check out the photos below.

P @PilarJhena is serving all of this attitude in a cute and juicy adorable package ❤️ Hanging out with her best friend / cousin Baleigh #BlessedHighlyFavored #ThankYouGod #Quarantined & # 39 ;, Porsha captioned the post that includes the sweet pics.

A follower said: & # 39; I don't know, but I love to see the new generation in the original hard funds: I grew up and also my children #OldSoul #YoungBody 😍 # GrandmaRaised & # 39 ;, and someone else posted this message: & # 39; Pj is such a beautiful baby! Sure tenderness overload! "

Someone else posted this message: ‘The little cousin looks a lot like Raven Symone as a child. They're both little dolls, "and one fan wrote:" That second photo is my face when I stop working as a bihh what ?! "

Another commenter posted: ‘She is getting so big !!!!! Where has the time gone? "And someone else said:" I love these kids kids so much❤️ I say it from the bottom of my heart, I want to meet them. I love you too much.

Someone else posted: ‘PJ !! You have a beautiful daughter, Porsha @ porsha4real @workwincelebrate, "and a follower said," Oh, Baleigh is beautiful. she has become so big! PJ is also beautiful! "

A fan also got excited about the girls and wrote: ‘She looks like mom in the first two photos! The whole face. "

Someone else posted: ‘PJ serving hot girls summer, yeah, my niece on my head. So cute, "and many other fans also praised the girls.

Porsha recently celebrated Shamea Morton for her birthday, and made sure to post some wonderful photos and an emotional message to publicly mark this important event on her social media account.



