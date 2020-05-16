Police search for incendiary arsonist who set fire to Minneapolis paper plant – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Minneapolis Police need help finding an arsonist armed with a flamethrower.

Surveillance video shows someone using what police believe is a modified garden torch to set fire to recycled paper bales outside Pioneer Industries in the Bryn Mawr neighborhood last month. The company says the fire caused $ 10,000 damage.

%MINIFYHTMLf773c86ee69d27d35bddf95c9d4aa4fa15%

Someone saw three men with a similar flamethrower in the area that same day. They are described as white men in their 20s and 30s.

%MINIFYHTMLf773c86ee69d27d35bddf95c9d4aa4fa16%

Anyone with information should call 911.