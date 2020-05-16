Police search for a man who shot another motorist after a car accident on I-35W near Mpls – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – Police are looking for a man who shot another driver after the two were involved in a mid-day car accident Saturday.

The Richfield Police Department says two cars were traveling south on I-35W in Minneapolis when they collided around 12:30 p.m.

After exiting the highway in Richfield, one car followed the other to the intersection of 67th Street and 5th Avenue. When the first driver stopped to exchange insurance information, police say the second driver passed and fired two or three shots at the driver.

%MINIFYHTML0a0b7ca9c6ab8f3080a50431019e1e2015%

Police are searching for the shooter, "a man in a silver car with a yellow temporary vehicle registration on the rear window and orange license plates."

Two people inside the car that was shot were not injured in the shooting. Investigators say two bullet holes were found in his vehicle.

%MINIFYHTML0a0b7ca9c6ab8f3080a50431019e1e2016%

If you have any information about the shooting or the shooter's whereabouts, you are asked to contact the Richfield Police Department at (612) 861-9800.