Police: 1 person dead after Friday night shooting in St. Paul, no arrests made – Up News Info

MINNEAPOLIS (Up News Info) – A man was found shot to death in St. Paul on Friday night; first responders tried to save his life, but he died at the scene soon after.

A press release says police were alerted to the shooting in the 1600 block of Jackson Street in a "deluge of calls for help."

Police say that when they attempted to secure the crime scene, a large crowd began to gather near the 1600 block of Jackson Street after 11 p.m.

They had to request assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff's Office, the Roseville Police Department and the Minnesota State Patrol.

As of Saturday morning, no arrests had been made in the case. Anyone with information should call 651-266-5650.

Authorities say the victim will be identified after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office performs an autopsy.

This shooting marks the twelfth homicide in St. Paul in 2020. Check back soon for more information.