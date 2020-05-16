Pilot in Kobe Bryant crash had no alcohol or drugs in his system – Up News Info

LOS ANGELES – The pilot taking Kobe Bryant and seven others to a youth basketball tournament outside of Los Angeles had no alcohol or drugs in his system, and all suffered immediate fatal injuries when their helicopter crashed into a hillside, according to autopsies released Friday.

Reports from the Los Angeles County Coroner's Office provide a clinical but unadorned look at how brutal the accident was, describing broken bones, dismembered body parts, and a stench of fuel on what was left of clothing that was burned.

The causes of death for Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, pilot Ara Zobayan and the others were blunt trauma.

The Bryant report revealed that the only drug in his system was methylphenidate, which is sold under the brand name Ritalin and is used to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and narcolepsy.

Bryant was heading to his daughter's tournament at his Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks on the morning of January 26. There they flew in the fog. Zobayan scrambled up to try to overcome the clouds, turned left, and plunged down a slope.

Federal authorities are still investigating the accident.

Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter Alyssa were also killed; Christina Mauser, who helped Bryant coach his daughter's basketball team; and Sarah Chester and her daughter Payton. Alyssa and Payton were Gianna's teammates.