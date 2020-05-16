Phyllis George, pioneer of women's sports, dies at 70

Phyllis George, the former Miss America who became a sports television pioneer on Up News Info's "The NFL Today,quot; and served as the first lady of Kentucky, has died. She was 70 years old.

A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday in a Lexington, Kentucky hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.

Her children, Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White House correspondent Pamela Ashley Brown, issued a joint statement, saying:

“To many, Mom was known for her incredible accomplishments as the pioneering sports presenter, 50th Miss America, and First Lady. But all of this was before we were born and never like we saw Mom. For us, she was the most amazing mother we could ask for, and they are all defining qualities that the public never saw, especially against the winds of adversity, symbolizing how extraordinary she is more than anything else. The beauty that many recognized on the outside was a mere fraction of their inner beauty, only to be overcome by an unwavering spirit that allowed them to persevere through thick and thin. ”

Miss America in 1971, George joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 on "The NFL Today,quot;. Jimmy "The Greek,quot; Snyder was later added to the cast.

"Phyllis George was special. His smile lit up millions of homes for the NFL Today, ”Musburger tweeted. "Phyllis did not receive enough credit for opening the sports broadcast door to the dozens of talented women who took her leadership and shot themselves."

George spent three seasons on the pregame live program, returned in 1980 and left in 1983, earning applause for his warmth in his interviews with star athletes. He also covered horse racing, hosted the entertainment show "People,quot; and co-anchored "Up News Info Morning News."

George was briefly married to Hollywood producer Robert Evans in the mid-1970s and to John Y. Brown Jr. from 1979-98. Brown owned Kentucky Fried Chicken and the Boston Celtics of the NBA and was Governor of Kentucky.

"Phyllis was a great asset to Kentucky," Brown told the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We had a great association. I think we enjoy every day. "

From Denton, Texas, George attended North Texas University for three years, then went to Texas Christian University after earning a scholarship as Miss Texas in 1970.

In his 2002 memoir, George wrote that a friend told him that the sports broadcast would not work because it was a man's job. George even acknowledged that he knew nothing about the industry and had no experience or other mentor to follow.

None of that stopped her.

George was a friend of Minister Norman Vincent Peale and a devoted believer in his best-selling philosophy of positive thinking, George credits that approach for launching a defining career that she did not expect, one that saw her rank in a surprising variety of companies and businesses. . roles, in the media, the film, food and beauty industries, and as the glamorous first lady of the bluegrass state.

"Saying yes to yourself opens up opportunities that can take you anywhere," wrote George. “Having a mentor in your life who says yes is also key. Appreciate your mentors when you start. And then, always give credit to the people who were with you at the beginning. "

ESPN sports commentator Hannah Storm recalled George as "the trailblazer,quot; who inspired other women by showing that careers in sports broadcasting could be within their reach.

"A lot of times, when you dream of something like a career option, you have to see it to believe it," he said. "And someone has to be the first, and that was Phyllis."

Neal Pilson, a former president of Up News Info Sports, called George's hiring as part of the "The NFL Today,quot; team a "groundbreaking decision,quot; that "changed the face of sports television."

"She had an openness and enthusiasm that made her a valuable contributor," said Pilson. “She did not claim to know a lot of sports, but she did know people, so her interviews resonated. She could do the best interviews with athletes and family. He was a warm person and that appeared on set and in interviews. "

George conducted personal interviews with star athletes like NFL greats Joe Namath and Roger Staubach.

"People were uncomfortable with the idea of ​​seeing a woman on television talking about sports in a leading role," said Storm. "But someone has to go first. I respect him very much for his true courage. She had to get there. Phyllis George did something out of the ordinary. And I will always be grateful for his leadership. "

George was not the first, but he made his entry just as other women were also beginning to report sports.

Jane Chastain was hired on Up News Info in 1974 and became the first female broadcaster on an NFL broadcast that fall.

Lesley Visser became the first female NFL writer during a 14-year career in The Boston Globe that began in 1974. She later worked on "The NFL Today,quot; as well as ABC and ESPN, becoming the first woman assigned to "Monday Night Football,quot; in 1998.

Visser said George "always made you feel important and warm. I never heard her speak negatively about anyone. She made everything seem so easy. She had a magnetic personality.

This is how I remember her. A Trailblazer … .. https://t.co/x6Cf78uNhH – Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 16, 2020

George was discovered by the industry after she hosted "Candid Camera,quot; and the Miss America pageant. He received a 13-week option from Up News Info in 1974 without a defined role. But a popular interview with reluctant Boston Celtics star Dave Cowens soon earned him a three-year deal and paved the way for his decisive role next year in "The NFL Today."

George went on to co-host "Up News Info Morning News,quot; in 1985, but resigned after less than eight months. Among the people he interviewed was former First Lady Nancy Reagan. He then interviewed President Bill Clinton in 1994 as part of his own primetime talk show.

As an entrepreneur, George founded "Chicken By George," an eight-item line of fresh, marinated chicken breast entrees, and sold it two years later to Geo. A. Hormel & Co. Created "Phyllis George Beauty,quot; in 2003. The cosmetic and skin care product line was sold through a home TV shopping network.

He also wrote several other books and had roles in a couple of Hollywood comedy movies.

Phyllis is a pioneer. His rank is what impresses me the most, "wrote Rick Pitino, former Kentucky and Louisville coach, now at Iona, at the forefront of his memoirs:" Never Say Never: Ten Lessons to Become YES I CAN'T. "

"She entered a highly competitive pageant and emerged as Miss America," wrote Pitino. “It became the first national station for women's sports. She flourished in the spotlight as First Lady in the state of Kentucky. She has been successful in business. And she is a respected humanitarian. Every step of the way, she embraced the mission in question. "