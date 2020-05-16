LEXINGTON, Ky. (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – Phyllis George, a North Texas native and former Miss America who became a sports television pioneer on Up News Info's "The NFL Today," died at the age of 70.

A family spokeswoman said George died Thursday in a Lexington hospital after a long fight with a blood disorder.

Her children, Lincoln Tyler George Brown and CNN White House correspondent Pamela Ashley Brown, issued a joint statement, saying:

“To many, Mom was known for her incredible accomplishments as the pioneering sports presenter, 50th Miss America, and First Lady. But all of this was before we were born and never like we saw Mom. For us, she was the most amazing mother we could ask for, and they are all defining qualities that the public never saw, especially against the winds of adversity, symbolizing how extraordinary she is more than anything else. The beauty that many recognized on the outside was a mere fraction of their inner beauty, only to be overcome by an unwavering spirit that allowed them to persevere through thick and thin. ”

George, a Denton native who attended the now-named University of North Texas and later became Miss America in 1971, entered television in 1974 on Up News Info in "Candid Camera,quot; and joined Brent Musburger and Irv Cross in 1975 in "The NFL Today,quot;. "Jimmy,quot; The Greek "Snyder was later added to the cast.

"Phyllis George was special. His smile lit up millions of homes for the NFL Today, ”Musburger tweeted. "Phyllis did not receive enough credit for opening the sports broadcast door to the dozens of talented women who took her leadership and shot themselves."

George worked on "The NFL Today,quot; until 1984 and also covered horse racing. She was the host of the entertainment show "People,quot; and later co-hosted "Up News Info Morning News,quot;.

George was briefly married to Hollywood producer Robert Evans in the mid-1970s and to John Y. Brown Jr. from 1979-98. Brown owned Kentucky Fried Chicken and the Boston Celtics of the NBA and was Governor of Kentucky.

"Phyllis was a great asset to Kentucky," Brown told the Louisville Courier-Journal. "We had a great association. I think we enjoy every day. "

George attended UNT for three years, then went to Texas Christian University after earning a scholarship as Miss Texas in 1970.

"A true pioneer who approached her job with enthusiasm, empathy and humor," ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm tweeted. "She was charming and funny … she helped her audience connect with some of the great sports figures of the time."

Up News Info Sports released a statement on his death that said:

“The Up News Info Sports family is deeply saddened by the passing of Phyllis George, an icon in the sports broadcasting industry who contributed greatly to the rich history and tradition of Up News Info Sports. Phyllis was not only a key member of a show that remains the gold standard of NFL pre-game shows, The NFL Today with Brent, Irv, and "The Greek," but she was also a trailblazer for all women on the broadcast. "

