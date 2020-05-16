Phaedra Parks is flaunting a massive cleavage in the last photoshoot and her fans are here to help.

Phaedra Parks flaunts her cleavage in the latest photos she shared on her social media account, and fans are flooding her comment section with praise. Check out their recent post below:

‘Never not # working! # blessed # highly favored even in the midst of a # pandemic 🙌🏾 My #God is bigger than any #virus 💃🏽 ’Phaedra captioned her post.

Someone said: ‘You were always the prettiest on the show! And the best! And my favorite! ❤️ not homo by the way, "and another follower posted this:" I know you think I'm a weirdo … but the cunning is amazing … sorry, I had to say it. "

Another follower said: ‘Does all this melanin drip from the iconic shadow 👸🏾 going back to RHOA? Now I'm pretty gross (insert a gif of cartwheels and fireworks here), "and one commenter posted this:" It always looks good! Yes, my GOD is bigger than this virus! "

Someone else also talked about Phaedra and said: ¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡¡!!! Blessed, beautiful, full of light, smart and always bright! "And another follower posted this:" @phaedraparks As beautiful as ever! "This❤️ This is your old client Torrey Jenkins. I just wanted to say hi and continue blessings for you and the children. "

A fan said to Phaedra: See I loved the interview and I love you 😍 Now go back to my television. Idc what I'm going to see. I don't care if he's throwing lottery balls, "and someone else responded with these words to Phaedra's message:" Me too @phaedraparks, but God is going to do something supernatural in our lives today. "

More people want Phaedra to return to RHOA. One fan said, "The only thing that would improve 2020 is for Ms Parks to return to RHOA."

Phaedra celebrated her son's birthday not long ago, and is now back on social media to offer her gratitude to everyone who wished Dylan a happy birthday and stopped by to bring him something.



