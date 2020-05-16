Person on the tracks closes Walnut Creek station, causes long delays on BART – Up News Info San Francisco

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – BART trains between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill were stopped Saturday afternoon due to a person on the tracks at the Walnut Creek station, BART officials said.

The incident, reported at 2:40 p.m., has closed the Walnut Creek station, according to a BART Twitter post.

The condition of the person on the slopes was not available.

Bus service is being provided by County Connection Bus 311 between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill, a BART spokesperson said.

BART passengers should expect long delays, said a BART spokesperson.

Due to a major medical emergency, buses are temporarily replacing trains between Lafayette, Walnut Creek and Pleasant Hill stations. Emergency crews are responding to a person on the road in Walnut Creek. The incident started around 2:40 this afternoon. – SFBART (@SFBART) May 16, 2020

