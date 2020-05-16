Home Local News Person on the tracks closes Walnut Creek station, causes long delays on...

Person on the tracks closes Walnut Creek station, causes long delays on BART – Up News Info San Francisco

By
Matilda Coleman
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Person on the tracks closes Walnut Creek station, causes long delays on BART - CBS San Francisco
%MINIFYHTML92e174eb30c109ed058a64382868490514%

WALNUT CREEK (Up News Info SF) – BART trains between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill were stopped Saturday afternoon due to a person on the tracks at the Walnut Creek station, BART officials said.

The incident, reported at 2:40 p.m., has closed the Walnut Creek station, according to a BART Twitter post.

The condition of the person on the slopes was not available.

Bus service is being provided by County Connection Bus 311 between Lafayette and Pleasant Hill, a BART spokesperson said.

BART passengers should expect long delays, said a BART spokesperson.

%MINIFYHTML92e174eb30c109ed058a64382868490515%

© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. and Bay City News. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, transmitted, rewritten, or redistributed.

%MINIFYHTML92e174eb30c109ed058a64382868490516%

%MINIFYHTML92e174eb30c109ed058a64382868490517%

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©