Pelosi to address Smith graduates at virtual start

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (AP) – Seniors at Smith College will receive a few words of wisdom this weekend from Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi.

The California Democrat will address about 635 college students and 51 graduate students at the prestigious women's university in Northampton during a virtual graduation ceremony on Sunday.

The format of the ceremony caused by the coronavirus pandemic includes the awarding of degrees and the reading of the names of each graduate, according to a statement by President Kathleen McCartney.

An in-person event celebrating the class of 2020 will be held on campus on a date to be determined sometime during the next academic year, the school said.

In addition to Pelosi's graduation speech, the program is expected to feature comments from McCartney, senior class president Toula Sierros, and president of the Student Government Association Rosalie Toupin.

Smith's students have been studying remotely since March 30 due to the pandemic.