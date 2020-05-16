PBR Lucas Oil Invitational Presented By U.S. Border Patrol Live Stream

On Sunday, the championship round of the PBR Lucas Oil Invitational, presented by U.S. Border Patrol, will air live on CBS national television at 2 p.m. ET.

While the riders in that championship round have yet to be decided, one thing is certain: they will have their work cut out for them.

Awaiting them in the bull pen are YETI World Champion Bulls from 2016-2019, the 2017, 2018 and 2019 Bull of the World Finals event winners, the 2018 and 2019 ABBI Classic Champions, and the current world No. 2, 3 and 4 bulls.

Making the 8-second whistle will be no easy task for the best bull riders in the world.

