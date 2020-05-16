paytm: Paytm temporarily adjusts employee permits for smoother operations – Latest news

On Saturday, Paytm, the digital payments principal, said he asked all his employees to contribute some of their licenses to ensure that their operations run smoothly as the government eases restrictions across parts of the country under the blockade. 4.0.

Under the new rules, employees will be able to contribute their accumulated Privilege Permit (PL) of up to 35 days and all occasional Permits (CL) currently accumulated.

Paytm said this measure will not only have a positive impact on the balance sheet, but will also help the company ensure that it continues its growth momentum.

"Ensuring that our employees are protected from the current global crisis is of utmost importance to us," Rohit Thakur, Director of Human Resources, Paytm said in a statement.

"We believe this is the right step to effectively accommodate the short-term impact and long-term interests of our company and all employees," said Thakur.

This decision, said Paytm, was made after due discussions and it was agreed that in the post-COVID world it would be important to have all hands on the deck so that the company can continue to support citizens who will depend even more on the digital economy. . and payments.

This is a temporary measure as employees would again be entitled to collect PL and CL in the future, Paytm added.

The company believes that this measure will help it keep its costs under control without negatively affecting employee morale.

Amid widespread layoffs across industries due to the COVID-19-induced economic downturn, these cost-saving measures are designed to ensure that Paytm's workforce is protected from the current crisis, the company said.

