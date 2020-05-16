Pandemic toll at U of M, MSU, WSU, OU – Up News Info Detroit

What awaits the University of Michigan, Michigan State University, Wayne State University and Oakland University, as each of them faces the consequences of the COVID-19 crisis in their institutions?

And what about the new school year? Will students attend classes online, in classrooms, or could there be a hybrid plan? What if football falls at Big House and Spartan Stadium?

These are some of the questions asked to the President of the U of M, Mark Schlissel, to the President of the MSU, Samuel Stanley, to the President of the UO, Ora Hirsch Pescovitz, and to the President of the WSU, M. Roy Wilson, about MICHIGAN ISSUES This Sunday, broadcast at 11:30 AM on Up News Info 62. Presidents appear with Carol Cain, Lead Producer / Presenter, to discuss the crisis, the impact on their universities, and thoughts about the upcoming school year.

Ironically, each of the four leaders is also a doctor, which has been helpful in dealing with the health crisis that has so dramatically impacted the state. They discussed the financial challenges posed by the pandemic and how each has responded in the fight against COVID-19.

