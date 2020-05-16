Panasonic resumes work at Tesla's Nevada Gigafactory, but not New York

Panasonic has resumed its job manufacturing battery cells at Tesla's Gigafactory outside Reno, Nevada, according to the company. The edge. But Panasonic will not return to work at Tesla's solar panel factory in Buffalo, New York, this weekend, as scheduled.

%MINIFYHTMLd67292154f3ffbc865cda5daad7956a715%

Mark Shima, president of Panasonic Solar North America (PSNA), told employees in emails obtained by The edge that the company has to delay the return of the workers because the region in which the factory is located, western New York, did not meet the new criteria of the governor of the state of New York, Andrew Cuomo, for the reopening "NO We will restart manufacturing this Saturday, May 16, "Shima wrote in an email sent Thursday. "The new target date depends on the Erie County COVID-19 situation and will be announced in the coming days."

A Panasonic employee in Buffalo tested positive for COVID-19 in March.

Western New York has met five of the seven criteria. But to qualify, the region needs a 14-day decrease in net hospitalizations or an average of fewer than 15 new hospitalizations per day for three days. Additionally, there should be a 14-day decrease in hospital deaths, or a three-day average of less than five deaths. Because western New York has not met these criteria, the order to stay home has been extended until May 28. If the region meets those two final criteria sooner, Panasonic could allow them to bring workers back.

Panasonic closed operations at the New York factory in mid-March, and one of its employees later tested positive for COVID-19, as it The edge previously reported. PSNA spent the past few weeks preparing its workers to return to the Buffalo factory, where its employees work alongside Tesla's solar panels and sunroof. The company even told workers it asked the governor's office to allow PSNA to open early, according to one of the emails; This effort seems to have been in vain. Shima told employees in an email on May 9 that the company plans to separate employees six feet away, provide masks and wipes, and put transparent shields on the production line.

%MINIFYHTMLd67292154f3ffbc865cda5daad7956a716%

Panasonic announced earlier this year that it is ending its relationship with Tesla at the New York factory. He had previously said that he would only employ workers there until the end of May, and planned to completely leave the factory in September. A current employee said The edge PSNA has at least one month of work to do inside the factory.

A spokesman for Panasonic North America declined to comment on the delay at the New York factory. Panasonic has been on a "steady increase,quot; at the Nevada Gigafactory, the spokesman said. Tesla has resumed operations there as well, such as The edge first reported earlier this week. Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak recently announced the first phase of the state plan to allow the reopening of some businesses, making certain measures, such as face masks, mandatory.

"We are in regular communication with local and state officials, we are following the state guide for essential business, and we have enacted a sound health and safety protocol that includes social distancing and special cleaning practices," said the Panasonic spokesman, referring to the resumption. from work in your Nevada plant.

"(Panasonic) will always follow the laws and official direction of the state and local government."

It is unclear whether Tesla has resumed operations at the New York factory; The company did not immediately respond to multiple requests for comment. Tesla recently reopened its Fremont, California auto factory, in violation of the local public health order there, before reaching an agreement with officials on a plan to return to full production. The Tesla CEO has called on-site shelter orders aimed at stopping the spread of the coronavirus "fascist," and even said this week that he would be willing to be arrested for raping one in California as long as no other employees were arrested. with the.

Shima gave a different tone in his email to employees on Thursday. Remember that one of PSNA's important policies is compliance, "he wrote. "PSNA will always follow the laws and official direction of state and local government, even if they are different from our intention for PSNA's business activities."