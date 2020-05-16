Outdoor tables on the streets can give North Beach restaurants more room to breathe – Up News Info San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX) – Restaurants in the North Beach neighborhood of San Francisco are as small on the inside as the streets are narrow on the outside. Restaurants and businesses say they need respite in the era of COVID-19's social estrangement, and the North Beach Business Association has voted unanimously to do just that.

“Take over parking lots immediately in front of your businesses. This would allow us to change the atmosphere of the cityscape on Grant Avenue significantly quickly and support those companies that create virus suppressed safe areas for future customers, ”said President Daniel Macchiarini.

They also seek to close four blocks from Grant Avenue to traffic and set tables on the streets.

Teague Kernan is the owner of Tupelo and Belle Cora, which currently has a capacity of 49. Once the restrictions are loosened and the restaurants reopen with the guidelines of social distancing, that could put their business on the edge.

“You may only be able to serve three tables of four people, or 12 people at a time. Given the commercial rents in San Francisco and the fixed costs that companies have to face, whether it's electricity, water bills, it's not a recipe for future success, "Kernan said.

The plan is supported by District 3 Supervisor Aaron Peskin. He says this is already happening for Italian Heritage Day and can be expanded under the emergency declaration.

"Put up barriers so there is still entry and exit for ADA access, for fire department access, so it is very exciting and very promising and I think it will be a model during the recovery period," said the Supervisor. Peskin.

Kernan says this will give North Beach restaurants a chance to fight.

"Desperate times require some aggressive measures," said Kernan.