Once a model, Brazil struggles to contain viruses amid political turmoil

Crowded banks. Subway cars packed. Buses full of fervent supporters of President Jair Bolsonaro, who are heading to demonstrations demanding that Brazilians ignore the orders of mayors and governors to stay home and instead follow the president's instructions to return to the job.
Scenes like these are a reflection of Brazil's conflicting and chaotic response to the coronavirus pandemic, which was showcased on Friday when the health minister resigned, just a few weeks after his predecessor was abruptly fired after clashes with Bolsonaro.
National confusion has helped fuel the spread of the disease and has helped make Brazil an emerging center of the pandemic, with a daily death rate second only to that of the United States.
Public health experts say the disorderly approach has further saturated intensive care units and morgues and has killed dozens of medical professionals as Latin America's largest economy plunges into what could be its biggest recession in history.
The crisis facing the country is in stark contrast to Brazil's record of agile and innovative responses to the healthcare challenges that have made it a model in the developing world in past decades.
"Brazil could have been one of the best responses to this pandemic," he said. Marcia Castro, a professor at Harvard University who is from Brazil and specializes in global health. “But now everything is completely disorganized and nobody is working to find joint solutions. This comes at a cost, and the cost is human life. "
Brazil had months to study the errors and successes of the first countries affected by the virus. Its robust public health care system could have been deployed to conduct massive tests and track the movements of newly infected patients.
Her inability to act early and aggressive is at odds with the country's ingenious approaches to past medical crises, health experts said.
After an increase in H.I.V. infections in the 1990s, Brazil offered free and universal treatment and pushed the pharmaceutical industry down costs. He threatened to ignore a Swiss pharmacist's patent for an H.I.V. drug in 2001, and did so in 2007, manufacturing its own generic version and greatly reducing the prevalence of H.I.V.
In 2013, Brazil greatly expanded access to preventive medical care in poor areas by hiring thousands of foreign doctors, most of them Cuban. And to combat the Zika outbreak in 2014, Brazil He created genetically modified mosquitoes that helped decrease the insect population, a tactic that will soon be deployed in Florida and Texas.
Brazil's previous success was the result of investment in science and the empowerment of scientists, said Tania Lago, a professor of medicine at the University of Santa Casa in São Paulo, who worked at the ministry of health in the 1990s.
"Now there has been a break in the nation with its scientific community," he said. "What saddens me is that we are and will continue to lose lives that could be saved."
As countries began cracking down on the spread of the virus in February and March, Bolsonaro downplayed the risks and encouraged public meetings. Now he is urging Brazilians to return to work, even with the number of new cases and Deaths are increasing.
Last week, the president issued an executive order classifying gyms and beauty salons as essential businesses that should reopen.
As of Friday, Brazil had 218,223 diagnosed coronavirus cases and 14,817 deaths. But the actual number of deaths is likely to be much higher, according to death records compiled by Fiocruz, a government institute that studies health care trends.
Between January 1 and May 9, official government figures say that 10,627 people died in Brazil from Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.
During that period, an additional 11,026 people who were not diagnosed with the coronavirus died of acute respiratory infections.
That number is several thousand more than the average number of deaths from respiratory diseases in recent years, said Marcelo Gomes, a researcher at Fiocruz. He said he suspected that a significant percentage of those patients died from undiagnosed coronavirus infections.
According to the University of Washington Institute for Health Metrics and Assessment, The virus is on track to kill more than 88,000 people in Brazil in early August.
Brazil's Federal Nursing Council said insufficient protection equipment and punishing workloads have exposed thousands of medical professionals to the virus, leaving hospitals understaffed.
"Because wages are low, most work in two places, about three," said Manoel Neri, president of the council. "This is a long-standing problem in Brazil."
Jacqueline, a 37-year-old nurse in Rio de Janeiro who contracted the virus along with her husband, also a nurse, said fear is widespread among her colleagues.
"We feel exposed," said Jacqueline, who asked to be identified by her first name only because she fears retaliation from her employer. "You look around you and people are crying because they fear bringing the virus to our families."
The political turmoil that has plagued the health ministry in recent weeks has further affected the country's ability to prepare for the pandemic.
Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned Friday, just days before completing a month on the job.
Bolsonaro fired his predecessor, Luiz Henrique Mandetta, after the two clashed over the president's disdain for the quarantine measures.
In an interview, Mandetta said Brazil's "erratic,quot; response to the pandemic left it ill-equipped to compete in a global fight for fans, tests, and protective gear for medical personnel.
"Our challenge is to expand health coverage while competing with the absurd spending power of the United States and Europe," he said.
Flávio Dino, the governor of Maranhão state, said the federal government has been an obstacle as state officials have bought ventilators and installed field hospitals. The state capital, São Luís, was the first in the country to impose a strict closure this month, requiring everyone except essential workers to stay home.
"At the national level, there was no plan to prepare for this difficult month of May," he said. He called Mr. Mandetta's dismissal a setback. "The crew of an airplane in mid-flight is not changed."
The impoverished state of Amazonas, in the north, has seen its overloaded hospitals and its cemeteries resorting to mass graves to face the deluge of bodies.
Arthur Virgílio Neto, the mayor of Manaus, the state capital, has cried during televised interviews while asking for federal assistance. Mr. Bolsonaro, with his contempt for social distancing and other preventive measures, has been part of the problem, Virgílio said.
“People never stopped wandering the streets; There has been a blatant disregard for our decrees, "he said, blaming Mr. Bolsonaro." He is against social distancing, and that explains part of the disobedience. "
Faced with mounting criticism, the Bolsonaro administration, which declined to comment, launched a campaign last week that highlighted the president's concern about the economy, which is expected to contract at least 5 percent this year.
"Those blocks are not the way, they are the way to failure," Bolsonaro said Thursday. addressing supporters outside the presidential palace. He added, contemptuously, "it will become a country of misery, like a country in sub-Saharan Africa."
Ms. Castro, a Harvard professor, said the government's failure to respond effectively is likely to lead to a series of outbreaks that will do more damage to the economy in the long term.
"How can you promote economic growth if your population is sick?" she said. "A sick workforce cannot work."
