Officer shot, suspect commits suicide after Dallas traffic stop – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Dallas police officer was shot Saturday night and the suspect committed suicide, sources told Up News Info 11 News.

The incident occurred in the Oak Cliff area around 7:30 p.m. close to Westmoreland Road and Illinois Avenue.

%MINIFYHTMLc9943af2e159df934f83d4ef36e8552e15%

Sources say an officer arrested a robbery suspect and that the suspect attempted to escape.

During this incident, the suspect shot the officer in the hand.

Police said another officer returned fire and hit the suspect at least once. According to police, the suspect shot himself and committed suicide.

The wounded officer was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

%MINIFYHTMLc9943af2e159df934f83d4ef36e8552e16%

This is breaking news and will be updated.