Obama tears up Trump over COVID-19 response in graduate speech together – Up News Info

President Barack Obama never mentioned Donald Trump in his virtual Graduating together: America honors 2020 high school class graduation speech tonight, but it was clear to everyone in the coronavirus blockade and elsewhere that he was casting a shadow and throwing the gauntlet at his successor, for the second time in less than 12 hours.

“Do what feels good, what is convenient, what is easy, this is how young children think, Obama told an audience of multiple networks and digital platforms of millions of high school students that they will not graduate in person this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Unfortunately, many of the so-called adults with sophisticated titles and important jobs still think that way," added the former POTUS at this time of near economic collapse and "massive uncertainty" due to the public health crisis.

"That is why things are so screwed up," Obama said, noting that the hectic response and financial freefall to the fatal virus "have exposed many of our country's deepest problems."

"It has awakened many young people to the fact that the old ways of doing things just don't work," said the former leader of the free world before giving another blow to the unnamed Trump for not only not having "all the answers" but "not even asking the right questions."

Pointing to the "usual growth pressures," Obama also listed the contemporary challenges of "social media, reports of school shootings and the specter of climate change." Then, with an aside from Netflix's highly regarded Tiger King and being trapped under the same roof as the parents due to orders to stay home, POTUS 44 added: "Just like you've been waiting for proms on Graduation and graduation ceremonies and let's face it, lots of parties, the world is turned upside down by a global pandemic. "

Strolling through a virtual environment of high school seniors, LeBron James began with a "thank you" to this year's graduates for their "sacrifice" during this time of staying home and a statement that "there is no question in my mind". that the class of 2020 will be something special "

In addition to President Obama and NBA legend, the prerecorded Graduate Together also featured a ton of graduates from across the country, a "who's leading the issues" proclaiming Megan Rapinoe, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, Zendaya, Brandan Bmike Odums, National Teacher of the Year Rodney Robinson, Kumail Nanjiani, Lena Waithe, Ben Platt and self-styled "global citizen" Yara Shahidi. Also on board was Nobel Prize winner Malala, Olivia Wilde, Pharrell Williams, Bad Bunny, Kevin Hart (who thanked the public school system and its "boys" LJ and BO), HER, the Jonas Brothers with KAROL G, Alicia Keys, Timothée Chalamet and Lana Condor, among others.

The one-hour fast-paced remote event was organized by the XQ Institute, The LeBron James Family Foundation, and The Entertainment Industry Foundation and with the support of the American Federation of Teachers. In what has become a common occurrence in these times of coronavirus blockade with remote benefit concerts and more, Graduate Together was shown live at 8 PM ET on CNN, ABC, CBS, FOX and NBC, YouTube, TikTok , Facebook, California Music Channel, ESPN, The CW, Fox Business Network, Fox News Channel, Twitter, Freeform, MSNBC, Univision and more than a dozen other outlets and platforms.

As widely viewed and powerful as Graduate Together was, it was not the only show in town or online for the millions who graduated without the right to pass a graduation ceremony this year.

Earlier in the day, "divisive tribalism" warned former President Bill Clinton, Fonz Henry Winkler himself, Seinfeld star Jason Alexander, Juan Soto of the Washington Nationals, and others, also gave remote comments and "congratulations "to graduation" amazing "class of 2020.

Even before that, Obama himself connected online to historically black college and university graduates in a speech that tore at "those responsible," also known as Trump and his administration, for his vast criticism of the COVID crisis- 19. "Many of them don't even pretend to be in charge," POTUS 44 shrunk POTUS 45, who began selling an Obamagate national security scandal in an effort to shift the focus from the ongoing pandemic.

Undoubtedly, the former Celebrity Apprentice host will respond on social media and through his substitutes on FNC. However, with the 2020 elections turning into a knuckle crash and the former POTUS obviously playing a big role in trying to elect his Vice President Joe Biden, Obama is looking to have the last word in the opening battle. Obama is already scheduled on the virtual stage with former First Lady Michelle Obama and Lady Gaga, at the YouTube Originals "Dear Class of 2020" virtual graduation event on June 6.

It is unknown if any of the top schools or organizations has asked Trump to speak to them for the 2020 graduates.