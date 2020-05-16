Obama Criticizes Trump's Coronavirus Response In HBCU Virtual Graduation Speech – Up News Info

Former President Barack Obama on Saturday gave sharp criticism of the Trump administration's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic during his virtual graduation speech to graduates of historically black colleges and universities.

Obama did not mention Trump by name, but it was obvious who he was talking about.

"More than anything, this pandemic has completely shattered the idea that many of those responsible know what they are doing," Obama told the Class of 2020. "Many of them not even pretending to be in charge."

Obama's comments followed recent criticism of the Trump administration in a taped call to former Obama administration employees, when he called the White House response to the pandemic "an absolute chaotic mess."

During his remarks today, the nation's 44th president urged graduates to give back to their communities and try to make the world a better place.

"If the world is going to improve, it will be up to you," he said, praising graduates for completing their students during these unprecedented times.

"There are no normal times," he said. "You are being asked to find your way in a world, in the midst of a devastating pandemic and a terrible recession. The timing is not ideal, and let's be honest, a disease like this simply highlights the underlying inequalities and additional burdens that communities Blacks have historically had to face in this country. "

Obama's speech came during "Show Me Your Walk, HBCU Edition," a two-hour broadcast event for 74 HBCU graduates in the United States.

The ceremony was hosted by Kevin Hart and presented by Chase in association with Thurgood Marshall College Fund, United Negro College Fund, National Association for Equal Opportunity, NBA, Paul Quinn College, Howard University and JPMorgan Chase's Advancing Black Pathways Initiative.

Other participants included Common, Steve Harvey, Gary Clark Jr., Debbie Allen, Doug E. Fresh, Mellody Hobson, and Senator Kamala D. Harris (D-Calif), a graduate of Howard University,

Later today, Obama will also speak at "Graduate Together: America Honors the High School Class of 2020," a one-hour multimedia event hosted by the XQ Institute, LeBron James Family Foundation, and Entertainment Industry Foundation.

You can watch the full "Show Me Your Walk" event below.