Oakland police seize nine suspicious vehicles from multiple cities in Sideshow crackdown – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – Oakland police seized nine vehicles on Friday in several cities suspected of having participated in recent local shows, according to a department post on social media.

The post was made on the Oakland Police Department's Instagram account on Friday afternoon.

Police said that after an investigation in response to illegal activity in Oakland, officers were able to collaborate with several Bay Area police agencies to confiscate and tow nine vehicles suspected of involvement in side shows.

Automobiles were seized in jurisdictions as far away as Stockton and Brentwood, in addition to the Bay Area cities, including Union City and Fremont. The seizures were the culmination of a long-term investigation led by the Oakland Police Department.

"We will continue to investigate those involved in illegal shows for the safety of our community," said the Instagram post.

Despite the continued request for shelter in place during the coronavirus emergency, Oakland has had a series of side shows, including one last month that ended in chaos with a burning AC Transit bus.

Authorities did not mention any arrests during police activity on Friday.