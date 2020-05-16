Oakland Police find man shot dead at morning car crash scene – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (Up News Info SF) – A man was found shot dead early Saturday morning in East Oakland, police said.

Officers responded around 12:30 a.m. to a car accident in the 7700 block of MacArthur Boulevard, where they found a man with an apparent gunshot wound, according to Oakland police.

Emergency crews provided treatment, but the man died, a police spokeswoman said.

The man's name, age and hometown were not disclosed. Police did not release any other information about the death.

