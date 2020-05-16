Oakland Cracks Down on Large Meetings at Lake Merritt – Up News Info San Francisco

OAKLAND (KPIX) – Oakland's ban on street food trucks and parking around Lake Merritt had little enforcement on Friday. City leaders went ahead with the ban after seeing large crowds and gatherings there the previous weekends.

City officials said Friday they would start handing out tickets because people did not take the ban seriously. A taco truck defied the ban and sold food right by the lake. A city employee and a park ambassador warned the business owner that he could be fined.

"I need to work," said food truck chef Alberto Avramow. “I need to get some income because I need to pay the lease. I need to pay the expenses, "he added.

Avramow said he would stay there until the parking control officer arrived, and that seemed to be the attitude of most drivers who parked along Lakeshore Boulevard despite city signs prohibiting parking and warning that vehicles in violation would be towed.

"There are no parties. Stop the party, folks! Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a webcast. "We have to stay healthy. That is really important and we are not seeing enough compliance, especially on the lake. "

The mayor is fed up with large gatherings, hence the ban on street parking and food trucks around the lake.

In a lakeside playground, families broke the caution tapes and used the equipment.

"It is very dangerous, it is very dangerous. The equipment is not cleaned," said Nicholas Williams, director of Parks, Recreation and Youth Development. Williams said the park equipment would continue to be recorded and reminded people of the social distancing.

"Some think they are invisible. It's just ignorant, "said Renee Warren, who was strolling through the park." How are you going to throw a party right now? "

Others said the parking and food truck ban is wrong.

"People will still want to come here. And now that? Where are you going to park? Now you have a parking problem in the neighborhood. They will simply park in neighborhoods and block neighborhoods, ”said Brandon Bailey, an Oakland resident.

Bailey and a group of people said that since the gyms are closed, they decided to bring their own exercise equipment. They brought wipes and disinfectant.

"We are frustrated to stay inside for so long with all the covid," said Shakari Jackson.

Tell Libby to come here. She will have a good job with us, "said Bailey.

The ban is in effect on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and includes Memorial Day on Monday, May 25.