North Los Angeles cities ask Board of Supervisors for permission to accelerate reopening – Up News Info Los Angeles

SANTA CLARITA (CBSLA) – While the least populated and condensed areas of California have received the green light to begin reopening, most of Los Angeles County remains closed under strict home security orders.

But in northern Los Angeles County, there is an effort to reopen the area on the expressway.

"I think it is important that cities are able to meet their benchmarks and reopen their security so that they don't rely solely on the county," Los Angeles County Supervisor Kathryn Barger said Friday. "The cities of Santa Clarita, Lancaster and Palmdale have reached out to me to discuss how they can meet the benchmarks."

In a letter to Supervisor Barger this week, Santa Clarita city leaders requested that they be allowed to speed up their reopening stages, saying their COVID-19 infection rate remains very low.

Santa Clarita has teamed up with Palmdale and Lancaster to request a regional reopening plan, instead of following the county-wide order. They say their economies depend on it and can do it safely, at their own pace.

"We are ready," said Ray Javapour, owner of Olive Terrace Bar & Grill in Valencia. Since they lost their food business, they have been trying to survive on take-away orders.

He said he is happy to hear that Santa Clarita wants to help his restaurant fully cook again.

"If some communities are doing well and following the rules, they should be able to reopen and go back to business," Javapour said.

He said the paycheck protection program loan he was approved for will help for now, but he is worried about the future.

"Restaurants like this in this capacity with full service and seating cannot do less than 100 percent," he said.

To keep customers safe when they reopen, Javapour said they are monitoring employee temperatures, providing them with PPE, social distance tables, and getting rid of physical menus.

While some may be eager to sit back at a restaurant, others said they would not feel comfortable resuming dinner in service, even if the restaurants were open.

"I wouldn't feel comfortable dining," said Maryann Wagner, a Santa Clarita resident. "Even if you reopen everything tomorrow, it will all depend not on consumers and customers and their trust."

As for Javapour, he said he hopes the county will soon see that Santa Clarita is following the rules to curb the spread.

"That way, people who are not infected can go out and enjoy their night or do business because the economy needs to be awakened," he said.

Supervisor Barger said she asked the county attorney and the Department of Public Health to review and consider the cities request.