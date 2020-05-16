NFL teams can reopen facilities Tuesday if state and local governments allow it

NFL teams can begin reopening their facilities on Tuesday if state and local governments allow it.

In a memo sent to the 32 teams on Friday by Commissioner Roger Goodell and obtained by The Associated Press, he stressed that clubs must "meet the additional public health requirements in their jurisdiction, and have implemented the protocols that were developed by (league medical officer) Dr. (Allen) Sills and distributed to all clubs on May 6. "

The facilities have been closed since the end of March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Each team was required to submit a plan to the league to reopen their training / practice facilities this week.

"Clubs that cannot meet these criteria on May 19 can reopen their facilities at the earliest date from which they can meet the criteria," Goodell added.

Sills will conduct a training program for club infection control officers (ICOs) on Monday night as required.

Already established at the openings were these protocols:

– Until further notice from the NFL, teams may not have more than 50% of their staff on premises, not to exceed 75 people. If a club wishes to deploy staff to more than one location, all locations must implement the same health and safety protocols, and the combined number of employees in all locations cannot exceed 75.

No member of the technical staff may return to the facilities in the first phase of reopening. "This is important to ensure equity between the 32 clubs," Goodell wrote.

None of the players may be in the facilities other than those receiving medical treatment or rehabilitation. Strength and conditioning coaches involved in player rehabilitation can continue that work on-site. Otherwise, they are prohibited until the rest of the coaching staff can return.

—Can assist staff members, soccer operations / soccer administration personnel, team personnel, medical personnel, and nutritionists.

Of course, any incidents of Covid-19 at the facility should be reported immediately to Sills and the team's ICO. Clubs must also immediately inform the league of any changes in government regulations.

"After implementing this first phase," Goodell told the teams, "and as more states and localities enact policies that allow the reopening of more club facilities, I hope that additional staff, likely including the coaching staff, can return to club facilities. " in a relatively short time

"In the meantime, we continue to work with the NFLPA and our medical teams to develop protocols that could allow a number of players to return to the club's facilities as early as next month."

NFL teams would normally conduct organized team activities (OTAs) during May, followed by June minicamps. Due to the pandemic, such activities have been carried out remotely.

Coaching and training staff have worked with players through classroom instruction and on-field activities through digital applications rather than at team facilities. Those virtual meetings can happen four hours a day, four days a week.

The NFL has celebrated the scouting harvester, free agency, and draft in the past two months. He released the regular season schedule and has said he hopes to play it as planned, starting Sept. 10 with Houston in Super Bowl champion Kansas City.

But he's also making contingency plans for everything from a shorter season to changing game dates and playing in empty stadiums.