Newsom Points to Cuts in Prison System Amid New Tough Budgetary Measures – Up News Info San Francisco

SACRAMENTO (AP) – Governor Gavin Newsom is proposing to significantly reduce the footprint of the California prison system, in part because of the massive budget cuts caused by the pandemic, but also because of philosophy.

The revised budget he sent to state lawmakers this week plans to close two state prisons in the coming years; cut almost one in five of the 43 internal fire fields; and finally close all three state juvenile prisons.

It also looks for unspecified increases in sentence credits that allow inmates to get out of prison more quickly. And he proposes to shorten probation to a maximum of two years, less than five years for serious crimes, and let ex-offenders get out of supervision in just one year, or 18 months for sex offenders.

The Democratic governor called it a "core value,quot; of his administration to eliminate prisons and invest more in education. It follows nearly a decade of prison reform in California, beginning under Governor Jerry Brown when the state began keeping less serious criminals in county jails as a way to cut expenses during the Great Recession.

"I think it behooves us to do more and better in the rehab space," Newsom said Thursday.

The proposals garnered the support of reformers, the condemnation of crime victim advocates, and resistance from county officials who said they cannot accommodate serious juvenile offenders who are now going to state jails.

Newsom previously obtained approval to transfer the Juvenile Justice Division of the state's adult penitentiary agency to human and health services so that it could focus on the rehabilitation of juvenile offenders.

He shifted gears Thursday, proposing instead to ban new admissions from the counties starting next year. The state would gradually close its juvenile facilities as the current 800 juvenile delinquents are released or turn 18 and are eventually sent to adult jails.

But similar proposals have failed in the Legislature before, and county officials called the new plan unfeasible.

Those sent to state facilities "have the gravest needs, which, if not addressed, pose the gravest risk to our communities," said Brian Richart, president of California probation officers, whose members already drive around 90 % of juvenile delinquents. "We are not financially and structurally ready for it."

The Newsom administration said counties have plenty of room, with about 3,600 juvenile delinquents in hallways, camps and youth ranches designed to house 11,200. It proposes annual competitive grants to nearly $ 10 million counties for "centers,quot; to treat youth who are currently locked up in the state due to serious sexual behavior or mental health treatment needs.

The Executive Director of the Juvenile and Criminal Justice Center, Daniel Macallair, praised the much-sought change.

"To reduce the number of people in confinement, we need to reduce confinement institutions," said Macallair.

Newsom said in January that it planned to close a single unspecified adult prison sometime in the next five years. With previous releases often based on inmates participating in rehabilitation programs, its revised plan seeks to close one of the state's 34 jails in mid-2022 and a second a year later, eventually saving $ 400 million annually.

His revised budget "reflects what California voters have long known: that continued relentless spending on failed jails is bad for security and our budgets," said Jay Jordan, executive director of Californians for Security and Justice. , which requires shorter prison terms.

State Senator John Moorlach, a senior accountant and Republican on two corrections oversight committees, appreciated the savings, but said it could be even cheaper to use more private prisons, something the state has vowed to end. Prisons are often the main employer in remote communities, he warned, saying that the governor is also putting union employees at risk.

Democratic lawmakers who control the Assembly and Senate oversight committees did not respond to requests for comment.

Closing eight fire camps would save $ 7.4 million projected in the fiscal year beginning July 1 and double that in future years. Newsom wants to spend $ 200 million to hire 600 state professional firefighters and support personnel, in part to offset a small group of prisoner fire crews due to previous releases.

Even with the proposed cuts, California's reform group United for Responsible Budget objected that the state's projected $ 13.4 billion correctional budget would be a record high, and joined other reformers in calling for even more redirected spending.

Criminologist Keramet Reiter, from the University of California at Irvine, said reducing the size of prisons makes sense, particularly since California prisons are among the most expensive in the country per prisoner and have historically done poorly on rehabilitation work. But she said sending juvenile offenders to state-run treatment programs is preferable to transferring them to county-run jails.

Overall crime has not skyrocketed despite years of probation from previous prisoners, and has generally declined despite thousands of additional prison and jail releases due to the coronavirus, Reiter said, citing a study by the nonprofit. Public Institute Institute of California last month for preliminary crime reporting. from Los Angeles, Oakland, San Diego and San Francisco.

Crime Victims Alliance director Christine Ward fears the state will reach a tipping point if there are more criminals on the streets, as the governor proposes to cut probation and parole programs.

"We are not talking about your little drug dealer. We are talking about the most serious and violent criminals in our state. That is what is left in our jails," he said.