New study may change our understanding of the origins of the coronavirus – BGR

The origin of the new coronavirus pandemic is still unknown because the world lacks data on Patient Zero, the first patient to contract the virus.

New research indicates that COVID-19 may have spread in France in mid-November when some patients already had atypical pneumonia that is consistent with a positive diagnosis of COVID-19.

The data could support other findings that say the virus may have jumped into humans as early as October.

Visit the BGR home page for more stories.

The new coronavirus was not manufactured in a laboratory, but that does not mean that China has received information about the origin of the virus. After all this time, it's still unclear when the first COVID-19 patients appeared, as that information has not been made public. But we are getting more and more evidence that outbreaks in Europe and the US. USA They started even earlier than officials thought. The latest test comes from France, a country that has already obtained evidence that a COVID-19 patient was admitted to a Paris hospital in late December at a time when no one knew about the disease. That patient had not traveled to China or anywhere else. Doctors who analyzed her samples months after her hospital visit couldn't explain where she got the virus. And now, new evidence says the virus may have been circulating in France in mid-November, more than a month before the first confirmed case in Paris.

Like the Parisian doctors who began looking for past cases to discover patients who had symptoms similar to COVID-19, a team of researchers from the city of Colmar, in the northeast of France, began to observe X-ray results. which would be consistent with CT images of patients confirmed with COVID-19. The team identified two x-rays from November 16 and 18 that showed symptoms consistent with atypical pneumonia that often presents with cases of COVID-19.

"This conforms to a pattern that we are seeing with coronavirus, especially early coronavirus infection where you see some abnormalities in some parts of the lungs but not abnormalities everywhere," said Dr. Vin Gupta NBC News after analyzing the images obtained from the French doctors.

X-ray results may not be sufficient to confirm a diagnosis of COVID-19 for these patients. However, doctors can trace them back to patients and conduct additional interviews, as well as antibody tests that can prove the diagnosis and establish how they contracted the infection. Furthermore, it is always possible that these patients have contracted COVID-19 in the months following those initial hospital visits.

%MINIFYHTML895ecc98dc6f19b091ff9b496434145917%

France continues to search for Patient Zero, information that could help authorities trace the exact path of infection and adapt its strategies to deal with the virus in the future.

"We can only manage the future if we understand the past," said radiologist at Albert Schweitzer Hospital, Dr. Michael Schmitt NBC "Today, we clearly don't understand this outbreak." Schmitt and his team will now analyze the X-ray scanners starting in October after examining 2,500 chest x-rays taken from November 1 to April. In addition to the two November cases, the team discovered 12 patients in December and 16 in January, suspected of having been infected.

Patients who came to the hospital in mid-November could have been infected up to two weeks before admission. That means they could have contacted a COVID-19 carrier in late November or even in late October. A recent study looking at the various strains of SARS-CoV-2 circulating in the wild concluded that "Phylogenetic estimates support that the COVID-2 pandemic started sometime around October 6, 2019 to December 11, 2019 , which corresponds to the time of the jump from host to humans. "

Recent reports also showed that US intelligence agencies. USA They collected raw data hinting at a public health crisis in Wuhan, China as early as November. The news of the new infectious disease reached the public in late December, which is when the public first learned of new cases of atypical pneumonia appearing in patients in Wuhan.

Statue with a facial mask in Paris, France, with the Eiffel Tower in the background. Image source: Christophe Ena / AP / Shutterstock