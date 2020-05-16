New MLB rules: shower at home, don't spit, Mr. Met stays away

NEW YORK (AP) – Major League Baseball will look a bit like high school ball this year under protocols for dealing with the new coronavirus, with rains in discouraged baseball stadiums and players possibly arriving in uniform, like they did when they were teenagers.

Team personnel will be prohibited from eating in restaurants on road trips.

Even the Phillie Phantic and Mr. Met will be missing, banned from the field along with all the other pets on the team.

Traditional lineup card swapping would be eliminated, along with crashing all five, hitting fists, and beating boys and girls, according to a 67-page draft of the 2020 Operations Manual proposed by Major League Baseball. A copy was sent to teams on Friday and obtained by The Associated Press. The guidelines, first reported by The Athletic, are subject to negotiation with the players' association.

Teams will be allowed to have 50 players each under the plan, and the active number for each game will still be negotiated.

Spitting along with pitchers of water and the use of saunas, steam baths, swimming pools and cryotherapy chambers are prohibited. Hitting in indoor cages is discouraged, batting gloves are encouraged.

Batting practice pitchers must wear disinfected skins and phones after each use. Players cannot touch their faces to signal, and they are not allowed to lick their fingers. Teams are encouraged to hold outdoor meetings, players separate.

Teams were asked to respond with their suggested contribution by May 22. The protocols were drafted by MLB Senior Vice Presidents Patrick Houlihan, Bryan Seeley and Chris Young, and Vice President Jon Coyles. Young is a former pitcher who retired after the 2017 season.

The protocols include details about the tests for team personnel, which are divided into three levels. All others cannot enter clubhouses, canoes, and the field.

Seats in empty spots near the bench must be used to maintain distance, according to the diagrams in the manual, and the starting pitcher the following day cannot sit on the bench. Everyone must keep their distance during "The Star-Spangled Banner,quot; and "God Bless America,quot;

Players are encouraged to retreat several steps from the base runner between throws. First and third base coaches must not approach base runners or umpires, and players must not socialize with their opponents.

Managers and coaches must wear masks while in shelters. All traveling party, including players, must wear personal protective equipment while traveling on buses and flights. Restaurants are off-limits on the road, including hotels, as are the hotel's fitness centers.

"We emphasize that this is a first draft, and it will undergo several rounds of changes as we gather feedback and suggestions from clubs, players association, players and government officials," Deputy Commissioner Dan Halem wrote in an email. email to owners, team presidents and CEOs, and general managers who accompanied the protocols.

"The document is designed to set minimum standards and identify best practices, but we have tried to provide clubs with enough flexibility to achieve the desired health and safety goals in a way that suits their particular circumstances, including the stadium setup. , the location and nature of any local government regulation or restriction, ”Halem wrote.

Scoreboard video is prohibited but music is allowed. While there will be no fans, at least not at first, it will provide familiar background audio for broadcasts critical to MLB results.

A ball will be thrown after multiple players touch it, and throwing it around the box is discouraged. Staff who rub muddy baseballs for referees should wear gloves.

"People should avoid any physical interactions (such as crashing all five, punching or hugging) while on club premises," the manual says.

Level 1 people in the plan include players, managers, and coaches, plus two from medics, athletic trainers, and bullpen catchers, plus a strength and conditioning coach.

Tier 2 includes clubhouse staff, additional trainers, medical and training staff, travel staff, homeowners, reception staff, translators, communications staff, video staff, the head of gardening and security, in addition to the union of players and MLB staff along with contractors.

Level 3 covers broadcast staff and other event services.

Players must wear masks while in restricted areas "except while on the field or participating in other strenuous activities,quot; and lockers must have at least 6 feet between them. If necessary, temporary space will be added in the clubhouse, preferably outdoors or in areas with better ventilation.

"Showering in club facilities should be discouraged," says the plan. "As the shower occurs, clubs should explore modifications to facilities to allow for physical distance and hygiene," such as installing partitions and limiting the number of players who use showers at the same time.

Teams "should consider requesting (field staff) to arrive at club facilities dressed for the day's activities to limit the time they spend in the clubhouse or locker room."

Medical personnel are only allowed near injured players.

There will be staggered dates for the resumption of spring training. When pitchers and catchers arrive, only five players can train at a time. Then come full team workouts, with small but encouraged groups not required, followed by exhibition games. There will be an admission test upon arrival followed by a self-quarantine for 24-48 hours until the results are available. Players not assigned to the Major League team when the season begins will remain in spring training or another separate facility.

All games at the Florida and Arizona spring training facilities, whether exhibition or regular season, must be scheduled for 7 to 9 p.m. local time unless MLB gives your specific consent.

A fifth referee would be allowed when the temperature reaches a certain level, allowing rotation, including the exchange of duties of the plate umpires, teams must practice batting practice in the backfields.

Among the road trip changes:

—Uber, subway and public bus use is prohibited.

—They encourage private airports and, if not available, teams must use private aviation facilities to board and depart.

—The Transportation Security Administration display should take place in baseball stadiums if it can be arranged.

– On-board restoration is limited.

—Lower floors should be used if possible in hotels, so stairs can be used instead of elevators and private areas arranged for entry, exit, and check-in.

Six staggered bus trips will be scheduled to and from the stadium.

Team personnel, including players, will receive self-assessment thermometers and must take two tests in rapid succession each morning.

At the ballpark, people will have temperature checks twice a day and multiple fluid samples every week. Extensive drug testing will collect samples and the Sports Medicine Research and Testing Laboratory in Salt Lake City will provide results in 24 hours.

Members of the player's family, referees, and the homes of anyone covered by the plan will have access to testing and PPE. People are encouraged to avoid crowds when they are away from the ballpark.

Anyone with a temperature of 100 or higher or who has symptoms of COVID-19 or has come into contact with someone confirmed to be infected will be tested quickly at a nearby site. A person cannot rejoin the team until they test negative twice in tests taken at least 24 hours apart. The person should also have no symptoms or COVID-19, and the team doctor and MLB medical staff must determine that the person is not at risk.

If an individual is exposed to a person with an infection, that person should show no signs of illness, should be tested daily for at least seven consecutive days, and undergo more frequent temperature checks. The person must also wear a mask at all times, except in the field.

Every spring training and regular season baseball stadium should have dedicated testing and isolation areas. MLB will also offer testing of people living in the same household as covered people and to health / first aid workers in major league cities.

Most tests will take saliva, but there may be oral or nasal swabs. Blood samples will be collected less frequently for serology tests used to detect antibodies.