Nets' Spencer Dinwiddie again fuses crypto with his future in the NBA

Spencer Dinwiddie is trying to get fans to invest in him again.

This time, the Nets guard is asking them to put a large (and very specific) amount of money into Bitcoin as part of a GoFundMe campaign. The "reward,quot; is that Dinwiddie will sign a one-year contract with a team of fans' choice when he becomes a free agent, which could happen as early as July 2021.

That's Dinwiddie's flex by assuming any team would take it. He's been a good player for Brooklyn, but could the Clippers, let's say, make room for him? But that is getting ahead of ourselves. First, fans must create a huge bag: $ 24,632,630 (or 2625.8 BTC).

As they like to say on Twitter, we have questions. Let's start with these four: Why $ 24,632,630? Why now, when the league prepares for big revenue drops in 2021? Would the league allow it? Why do it at all?

Dinwiddie offered some answers in a statement released by Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium:

The nets protect Spencer Dinwiddie (@ SDinwiddie_25) says he will sign a one-year contract with fans of the NBA team to decide if they reach Bitcoin's goal of approximately $ 24,632,630 on a GoFundMe. Dinwiddie's Statement: pic.twitter.com/oebwkoFBEO – Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 16, 2020

Dinwiddie has been keeping an eye on Bitcoin and blockchain technology in recent years, as he described in a clip Posted in Coindesk.com Twitter feed. He was featured as a speaker on Consensus: Distributed, a five-day seminar on cryptocurrency and blockchain that ended on Friday.

The answer to the NBA question is "Maybe, but with reservations."

The league had a weak view of Dinwiddie's other crypto product last fall: Investors would buy up to 90 SD8 coins totaling about $ 13.5 million (or about $ 150,000 per coin) as a business loan. That total is more than his $ 10.6 million salary for this season, the first on a three-year, $ 34.4 million contract.

The NBA's main problem, according to Forbes.com in January, was that Dinwiddie was hanging out the possibility that investors would make big profits if he chose not to participate in the third year of the contract ($ 12.3 million) next July and receive a big hit on salary on your next contract. Dinwiddie told Forbes that the NBA threatened to terminate his contract for that.

"More or less what they said was that the player's choice was to bet, and that would have been a reason for termination," Dinwiddie told Forbes' Shlomo Sprung. Dinwiddie eventually withdrew the player option portion in exchange for continuing the initial offer.

Dinwiddie, 27, became a Nets starter this season due to Kyrie Irving's shoulder injury. He is averaging 20.6 points and 6.8 assists, both of which are top professionals.

If the GoFundMe campaign falls short, Dinwiddie says, then he will donate the proceeds to charity (as of midnight Friday he had up to $ 479).