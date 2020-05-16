NeNe Leakes requires a "duplicate,quot; paycheck to continue showing up at RHOA

NeNe Leakes wants more money to appear on Atlanta real housewives, A new report from Entertainment Tonight was revealed. In fact, NeNe not only wants more money for her contributions to the program, she also wants the amount to double.

NeNe went on to say during the interview that the show focuses on her character, NeNe Leakes, and according to her, much of the conversation revolves around her and her authenticity, in contrast to her co-stars, whom NeNe says are living "false,quot;. lives."

NeNe, who appeared on the episode of the May 10 meeting, was the center of attention among some of the other women there. His co-stars also noted this fact, even though it's not in every episode these days.

According to Leakes, she has missed episodes in the past, but has never missed a check. The star claims that her co-stars love to tease her. During the same episode of the meeting, NeNe suggested that Eva Marcille, the America's next top model alum, doesn't contribute much to the show and should probably be replaced by someone more engaged and interesting.

NeNe says Eva seems like she's just "scratching herself to survive," and for that reason, maybe it's time to get a new woman. Atlanta Real Housewives. NeNe went on to say that he believes producers should have told him to contribute more. To her, it seemed obvious.

NeNe noted that she was saying much more during each episode of the series. These days, fans have noticed that NeNe and Porsha Williams have been working together as a unit. Some have even described it as an "unlikely duo,quot;.

According to NeNe, when he called Porsha, he said he was really killing him. The reality star says she joked with Porsha saying that they are going to associate the other women on the show and "knock them out!"

Although NeNe appears to be enjoying his time with Porsha, sources close to the star have said in the past that his future with him. Atlanta Real Housewives It was uncertain. She does not know if she will return for future episodes.



