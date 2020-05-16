Neil Young's forgotten album was revealed and he was finally given a release date

A Neil Young album that was never released will finally have a chance to be heard by fans, a Page Six report revealed. According to the media, Neil decided to file it at that time due to a broken heart that he suffered many years ago.

In 2019, Neil Young claimed that his record, Homegrown, would finally be released in 2020. It was originally recorded in the mid-1970s, however fans will get a chance to listen to it on June 19, 2020. One of the songs featured is "Try," which is online now. .

Young confirmed the fall of the album recently, stating that he regretted leaving it out. Should have come out shortly after the launch of Harvest but it was the "sad side of a love story. The damage done," said the artist.

According to the legendary performer, he wanted to release it, but it was too painful to hear. Neil says he wanted to "get on,quot; with his life. For that reason, he hid the album away from his fans and the record label.

Now that he remembers it, Young explained that he wishes he had released it. He said it is "really beautiful,quot;. Neil went on to say that sometimes life hurts people, and for that reason, it would have been perfect to set it free.

Neil has been in the news for other reasons for the past year, including when Todd Malm reported in January this year that the performer had a U.S.-Canadian citizenship duel in hand shortly after his arrest on marijuana charges. .

The 74-year-old man was seen shaking his paperwork alongside Daryl Hannah earlier this year. In early 2020, Neil wrote that he was "happy to report," urging his fans to vote for his "conscience."

Ad

The year before, Neil said he wanted to vote in the United States election but was unable to do so due to marijuana charges on the United States-Canada border.



Post views:

0 0