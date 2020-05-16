NASCAR to call Race From Studio – Up News Info Detroit

Jeff Gordon thought his ex-model wife was joking when he asked the NASCAR Hall of Fame to color his gray roots. He realized he was serious after the third request, FaceTimed his regular stylist, and took a crash course in color mixing.

"Those are the things we do when we are in quarantine," Gordon said Wednesday. “There are things you do to keep the glue together, to keep everyone healthy. So if having gray hair stresses you out, then I'm happy to contribute. ”

The adjustments will continue on Sunday when NASCAR resumes its schedule at Darlington Raceway in South Carolina. Gordon, now in his fifth season as part of the Fox Sports broadcast team, will not be on the track. He and Mike Joy will call the race from a studio in Charlotte and Regan Smith will be the sole track reporter for the broadcast team, working in the pits. Larry McReynolds, an analyst, will also work at Charlotte's studio.

NASCAR is limiting the number of people on the track to only those essential to compete and stream the race, so Fox will have a dramatically shortened roster and use a high-speed custom drone that may offer more prospects than usual as fans they won & # 39; Be in the stands. The Fox team is still finalizing its approach, but hopes to use instant messaging with the teams to get the critical information Gordon and Joy need to properly call a race.

Gordon and Joy spent the past two months calling iRacing events from a studio, so they have some experience with remote streaming. Still, they'll be flying a few things as they adjust to watching the race on monitors rather than describing what's unfolding in front of them on the track.

"I am excited that there is an opportunity for NASCAR and motorsports," Gordon told The Associated Press. “We are always comparing our sport with others, but now we can really really talk about the uniqueness of our sport and show it, because that is what gives us this opportunity when other sports are going to be further behind.

“Motorsports is fortunate to have this opportunity. I'm more excited to see that in action, but I think everyone is nervous. Normally in a transmission, we have practice, we have qualification, we can work some things. This is going to be "Boom,quot;, just like the drivers and the teams. They will get in the car and drop the green flag and it will be on, and for us, it will be the same. ”

NASCAR's return will take place in just one day, with qualifying and practices canceled for a consolidated schedule. A random drawing will be used to help establish the field at Darlington: positions 1-12 will be established by a random drawing of teams at those positions at owner points, followed by a drawing for teams at positions 13-24, and finally , another Draw for teams ranked between 25 and 36. The last four slot machines will go to unauthorized teams based on the owner's point order.

The course will be frozen due to competition precautions on lap 30 and only the top 20 cars will be able to play on that lap. The other 20 cars will play on the next lap.

Gordon, a four-time NASCAR champion ranked third in all-time wins, applauded the new approaches the sanctioning body is taking as it tries to restart the season. There are at least two Wednesday night races, with the field on May 20 at Darlington set by the final order of Sunday's race, with one twist: Sunday's top 20 finishers will be reversed for Wednesday's starting lineup. .

With so much happening and NASCAR being the first major sports league with a nationally televised event, Gordon recognizes the responsibility he and Joy have in setting the right tone. Gordon was a driver in NASCAR's first race after the September 11, 2001 attacks when Dale Earnhardt Jr. won in Dover, Delaware, and established an iconic image of the nation by waving the American flag out his window during its celebration.

"These are unique and challenging times and I hope that people who tune in are tuning in because they recognize the importance of sports in our daily lives," Gordon said. "I think it can show hope. I think there will be a lot of eyes on this event to see how it will unfold and how it can continue after this, and what does that mean for our country as people are trying to figure out what they are like I will return to work, to normality, to school and what life will be like next year. If a sporting event like this can happen, then what's the next step? "

