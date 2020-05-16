NASCAR heading south for June – Up News Info Detroit

It will be a summer in the south for NASCAR: the car series announced Thursday will stay in Tennessee, Georgia, Virginia, Florida and Alabama for the June races, all without fans.

NASCAR has now set plans for 20 races, including nine in the elite Series Cup, as it returns to the tracks after being closed for more than two months over concerns about the coronavirus.

The Cup will resume this Sunday at Darlington Raceway and will run four times in 11 days on the South Carolina track and at Charlotte Motor Speedway in Concord, North Carolina.

NASCAR will then go to Bristol Motor Speedway in Tennessee on May 31. The track is approximately three hours away by car for most teams based in the Charlotte area. Some drivers may fly privately to the track by helicopter.

NASCAR will race Atlanta Motor Speedway with the Truck Series and Xfinity Series on June 6 and the Cup Series on June 7. The track in Hampton, Georgia, is at least a four-hour trip, and teams may need hotels.

The Cup Series will compete for the third time on Wednesday night at Martinsville Speedway in Virginia on June 10.

The three national series will then run together and will require two full days of air travel at Homestead-Miami Speedway in South Florida. The Truck Series and Xfinity Series will compete on June 13, then the Xfinity Series will run again on June 14 in a warm-up for the Cup Series.

NASCAR will then go to Talladega Superspeedway with the ARCA Series and Xfinity Series competing on June 20 and the Cup on June 21. Teams can drive to the Alabama circuit, but many can use hotels.

NASCAR postponed the events at Kansas Speedway, Michigan International Speedway, the Xfinity Series race in Mid-Ohio and the Truck Series race at Texas Motor Speedway. The Xfinity race at Iowa Speedway scheduled for June 13 moved to Homestead on June 14.

