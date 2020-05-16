Napa Valley Pizza Chef & # 39; s Online Italian Cooking Demonstrations Attract Global Audience – Up News Info San Francisco

ST HELENA (KPIX) – A famous Napa Valley chef offered a simple online cooking class to attract business to his pizzeria and has become so popular that people are now tuning in from all over the world.

Tra Vigne's pizzeria in Santa Elena hurts like all restaurants in this era of coronavirus. So owner Nash Cognetti started offering take-out kits to help customers recreate their authentic Italian pizza.

"We thought this would be something that people could do at home," Cognetti explained. "They could cook and still have restaurant-quality food, but they could have a little fun doing it."

To help its clients, Cognetti organized a live cooking lesson online on its Facebook page. The lesson, sorry for the expression, went viral. So Chef Cognetti now hosts a live cooking class every Friday at 6 p.m. showing how to prepare various main Italian dishes, from lasagna to gnocchi to tiramisu. Cognetti welcomes guest chefs and an occasional wine expert to join him.

Although seen by thousands, Cognetti still seems surprised by his global online reach as when a viewer recently joined the webcast from New Zealand.

The take-out orders and sales of her kitchen kits have been strong and have helped keep most of her employees working, but the dining room is empty and quiet thanks to the continued order to stay home.

Dan Schwarz drove from Napa in search of fresh bread to accompany his homemade Mozzarella.

"We are adjusting at home, it is definitely a change," he said. "I'm learning to cook a little better than I used to since I'm more at home."

Cognetti says he likes being a famous chef online, but he is looking forward to the time when he is too busy to do more. Until that day, however, he says he doesn't care about running out of recipes to teach.

"The Italian cookbook has a lot of volume," he said. "So basically, I go over it and say, 'This is something I can teach people to cook in about 30 minutes.' And so, we have thousands of opportunities in the future."

Next week's lesson? Chicken piccata followed by cioppino. For more information, go to the Tra Vigne Pizzeria website.