Nadler calls Amazon's letter to the Judiciary Committee "unacceptable,quot;

A Friday letter from Amazon to members of Congress about the company's third-party vendor practices was "unacceptable," tweeted Speaker of the House Judiciary Committee Jerry Nadler (D-NY).

The subject is testimony from an Amazon executive at a hearing last July, where he said the company does not access third-party vendor information on its platform to make competitive items. But Wall street journal reported last month that Amazon employees regularly used information from sellers to develop the company's private label products.

"Members of both parties have serious questions about Amazon's business practices and its honesty with the Committee." Nadler tweeted. "We will not allow obstruction of our investigation, by Jeff Bezos or by anyone."

Amazon vice president of public policy Brian Huseman wrote in the letter that the company was "prepared to make the appropriate Amazon executive available,quot; to the committee, but did not mention Bezos. Huseman added that the company was investigating the claims made in the WSJ Article.

"We do not agree with any suggestion that we have attempted to deceive the Committee or that we have not cooperated with the investigation," Huseman wrote in the letter, addressed to Nadler and members of the House antitrust subcommittee.

Members of Congress threatened to cite Bezos, an idea that Rep. David Cicilline (D-RI), chairman of the antitrust subcommittee repeated in a tweet on Friday.

"No one is above the law, no matter how rich or powerful,quot; Cicilline tweeted. "We have asked Mr. Bezos to testify before the US Congress. USA About Amazon's problematic business practices and false statements, and we hope it will. If you do it voluntarily or by summons it is your choice.