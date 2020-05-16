More than 3,000 residents of Texas nursing homes have tested positive for coronavirus, state data shows – Up News Info Dallas / Fort Worth

HOUSTON (CBSDFW.COM/AP) – More than 3,000 residents of nursing homes in Texas have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to data released by the state on Friday.

The 3,000 positive tests represent about 4% of the estimated number of Texans living in nursing homes, the Houston Chronicle reported.

Overall, 45,198 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in Texas at 2 p.m. Saturday. Harris County reports the most with 8,817 cases, followed by Dallas County with 6,837.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the coronavirus test Monday for all Texas residents and nursing home staff after the White House urged governors to do so as deaths increase across the country.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough, that disappear within two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more serious illnesses, such as pneumonia and death.

More than 26,000 residents and staff have died from outbreaks of the virus in nursing homes and long-term care facilities in the country, according to an AP count based on state health departments and media reports. That's about a third of the 76,000 deaths in the United States that have been attributed to the virus.

%MINIFYHTML3ef34adcc87970aafa48922b618a00f815%

While nursing home residents in Texas account for about 6% of the state's positive cases, they account for approximately 38% of the state's COVID-19-related deaths, the newspaper reported.

The numbers of nursing homes the state has released are broken down by region, but advocates and family members have been asking for more detailed information showing cases by specific facility or at least by county.

"We would like to see more transparency in the cases," said Amanda Fredriksen, associate director of outreach and outreach at AARP Texas. "And seeing more evidence in the future, especially as the state continues to open up."

Texas has more than 45,100 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 virus and at least 1,272 related deaths. The actual numbers are likely to be higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest that people can become infected and not feel sick.

%MINIFYHTML3ef34adcc87970aafa48922b618a00f816%

(© Copyright 2020 Up News Info Broadcasting Inc. All rights reserved. Associated Press contributed to this report.)