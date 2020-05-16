Monterey Co. restaurant accused of violating on-site shelter by allowing table service – Up News Info San Francisco

CARMEL-BY-THE-SEA (Up News Info SF) – The owner of a restaurant in Carmel-by-the-Sea has been indicted by the Monterey County District Attorney's Office for allegedly providing table service and allowing customers eat orders at the health facility during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic, prosecutors said Thursday.

Jeffrey LeTowt, owner of The Tuck Box restaurant located on Dolores Street, is also accused of failing to cover his face while customers were present and of failing to implement social distancing protocols, according to the district attorney's office.

Before filing criminal charges, the district attorney's office, along with the Carmel police and the state Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, had warned LeTowt of violations of county and state health orders intended to limit the spread of the virus.

KPIX 5 reporter Len Ramírez said the restaurant continued to serve customers on Friday without social distancing or wearing masks.

The quaint Carmel restaurant defies shelter-in-place, serves customers, and does not distance itself or wear masks. The owner is cited and fined. But supporters are condescending, queuing for sandwiches, bacon, and eggs. pic.twitter.com/apT4j1WHm1 – Len Ramirez (@lenKPIX) May 15, 2020

The three misdemeanor charges of refusing to follow a legal order carry the possibility of a fine of up to $ 1,000 and / or six months in prison, prosecutors said.

A request for comment from The Tuck Box officials was not immediately answered. The restaurant's website says that The Tuck Box first opened in the 1930s, and that LeTowt took over operations there in 2003.

District Attorney Jeannine Pacioni said: “I want to congratulate all the people and companies that are sacrificing so much to protect our community from this disease. While many are doing their part, we cannot allow a company to challenge these emergency public health orders and risk the progress that our community has made. ”

