Monday, they are ready and running in the race of the Board of the Academy of Cinema – Up News Info

On Monday, at 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, those applicants will run away to 17 vacant seats on the 54-member Board of Governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

On Friday, the Academy notified members that the so-called "voluntary subscription" vote for board seats will be active through what used to be called the "work week," until the coronavirus confused those distinctions. The voting period closes at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. Until then, contestants from approximately 9,000 active or lifelong members may be nominated for a place that represents their individual professional branches, in what may be the most important choice in modern Academy history. Oscar ratings and earnings have dropped. The debt is up. The pandemic has already forced a temporary restructuring of the Academy Awards process, and may require more in-depth reviews before the next show, on February 28.

The moment certainly requires leadership.

Per the Academy three-step voting process, the proposed contenders will be eliminated in a qualifying round that allows up to four official candidates for each position. These are sent to the various branches (actors, directors, editors, etc.) for a final vote to fill the seats that are empty in July. (Three non-elected governors are appointed to fill special spaces of diversity; these are not currently available.)

Governors can serve up to three consecutive three-year terms. So this time, three current governors will be appointed. Those are Kathryn L. Blondell from the makeup and styling arm, Lora Kennedy from the casting directors, and Michael Tronic from the movie editors.

Eligible for reelection are 14 other current governors whose terms expire: Kate Amendment (documentary branch), Albert Berger (producers), Charles Bernstein (music), Teri E. Dorman (sound), Richard Edlund (visual effects), Whoopi Goldberg ( actors), Larry Karaszewski (writers), Christina Kounelias (marketing and public relations), David Linde (executives), Isis Mussenden (costume designers), Kimberly Peirce (directors), Tom Sito (short films and animation), Wynn P Thomas ( production design) and Mandy Walker (cinematographers).

For those struggling to follow the Academy's increasingly complex governance structure (myself included), here is a simple summary:

The Board of Governors oversees a professional staff of about 350 employees under the supervision of Executive Director Dawn Hudson. It also elects a nine-member board of trustees to oversee the Academy Foundation, which in turn elects or ratifies the boards for the Academy Museum Foundation (which had about 90 employees at the end of the year), the Archival Foundation. and the Vine Street Archive Foundation.

While the big problems will undoubtedly be the debt, the completion of the Academy museum, and the preservation of the faltering Oscars, there are many other questions in the air. Will leaders, as some have asked, become more transparent or preserve the confidentiality constraints that often obscure member decision-making? Will membership, which is now approaching 10,000 when associates and members in general count, continue to grow in the recent and very rapid cut? It will be an expanding contingent of international members, who helped South Korea Parasite This year's best movie, finally claiming a place on a board that's still almost entirely national and mostly based in Los Angeles?

The Academy's annual exercise in institutional democracy (somewhat heavy) should count.