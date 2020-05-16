Mom June asks for "prayers,quot; for her and her family after getting involved with the "wrong people."

Mama June turned to social media to show off her new teeth, but also to ask her followers to pray for her and her family! This comes after the reality star got into trouble for getting involved with the "wrong people."

She shared a selfie where her new teeth could be seen, revealing that she had fixed them.

She was wearing a gray hoodie in the photo and her blonde hair was curly loose.

In the caption, she wrote: "Prayers for me and my family #linkinbio (praying with my hands emoji)".

Mama June has been involved in a lot of drama lately.

It could be why she and her family are now in danger and fans are more concerned than ever!

In the latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, her daughters Honey Boo Boo and Pumpkin discovered that their mother owed "a lot of money."

And that was not all! Earlier that same episode, Pumpkin also noted that there was a suspicious car outside his residence.

Still, he didn't think about it too much at the time.

When she really started to panic, it was a few days later when she and her sister received a June text message warning them that some people might come "after them," so they should be careful.

Pumpkin was so concerned that she asked her husband and sister to go to a hotel.

After all, she didn't feel like they were safe at home, and the show's producers agreed.

While they also offered to call the police, Pumpkin thought it was not necessary.

Instead, the best decision at the moment in his opinion was to leave his house as soon as possible.

However, Mama June's sister, Doe Doe, was the only one who really knew what was going on.

She had run into Big Mike earlier in the episode and found out that ‘I just heard that (June) owes a lot of money to the wrong people. In the past, I ran with the wrong crowd and the wrong people. The same people that June and they actually mess with. I know some of these guys that they're fucking with and they're going to get them. I'm telling you, you better pay. "



