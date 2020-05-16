MLB projects $ 640K for loss of game without fans – Up News Info

NEW YORK – Major League Baseball told players that their prorated wages would contribute to an average loss of $ 640,000 for each game during an 82-game season in empty stadiums, according to a presentation by the union commissioner's office obtained by The Associated Press.

By painting a picture of a $ 10 billion industry shut down by contagion, the 12-page document titled "Economics of Playing Without Fans in Attendance,quot; and dated May 12 was an initial step in negotiations aimed at starting the season delayed around July 4.

The teams say the proposed method of saving a season delayed by the coronavirus pandemic would still cause a loss of $ 4 billion and give major league players 89% of revenue.

They argue that they lose more money with each additional game played. However, the players union believes that clubs would lose less money with more games. Additionally, many teams and / or their owners have interests in their regional sports network that would benefit from additional games.

The owners voted Monday to propose that wages be based on a 50-50 income split, a framework that players say is equivalent to the type of wage limit they will never accept. The teams gave the players' association their virus test plan on Friday and have waited to make their financial proposal.

The New York Yankees alone would have $ 312 million in local losses when calculating their earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. The New York figure includes about $ 100 million in payments for the bonds that funded the new Yankee Stadium.

The Los Angeles Dodgers had local losses of $ 232 million, followed by the New York Mets with $ 214 million, the Chicago Cubs with $ 199 million and the Boston Red Sox with $ 188 million.

Detroit would have the lowest negative EBIDTA, an accounting measure used to assess profitability, at $ 84 million, with Baltimore at $ 90 million and Pittsburgh and Tampa Bay at $ 91 million each. Figures exclude central office distributions, which are projected to raise $ 1.34 billion in media revenue.

The figures were calculated by MLB and its clubs, and the frequently skeptical union has already requested a plethora of MLB documents.

MLB said 2019 revenue was 39% from the local gate and other sources in the park, followed by 25% from central revenue, 22% from local media, 11% from sponsorship and 4% from others.

The teams fear that a second wave of the coronavirus would devastate finances if renewed government restrictions cause the postseason to be canceled, generating $ 787 million in media money. The document details who pays what: $ 370 million for Fox, $ 310 million for Turner, $ 27 million for ESPN, $ 30 million for MLB Network and $ 50 million for others and others.

The teams plan to increase their debt from $ 5.2 billion last year to $ 7.3 billion in 2020, leaving most clubs out of compliance with the labor contract debt service rule. The MLB headquarters increased the debt by $ 550 million to support the clubs and is seeking a loan of $ 650 million more. MLB said many teams do not have the ability to add more debt to finance losses in 2021.

MLB and the union agreed to a deal on March 26 in which players would get a prorated share of their wages for a shorter season. As part of the agreement, $ 170 million in wages are advanced through May 24. If the season is eliminated, players are guaranteed a service time equal to that accumulated in 2019, a key to obtaining eligibility for salary arbitration and free agency.

%MINIFYHTML3b9f4451c2131d64d5e275109d9eb51415%

Now that plans have been formulated to possibly start the season in early July in disinfected stadiums with no entry revenue, at least initially, MLB says the current economy is not feasible. The players have said that they have already made a deal and do not see the need for a change.

But that deal hinges on playing in front of fans at the regular season baseball stadiums. The agreement committed both parties to "discuss in good faith the economic feasibility of playing games in the absence of spectators or in appropriate neutral locations."

Players have traditionally questioned the team's accounting of what counts as a baseball income or expense. Cincinnati pitcher Trevor Bauer speculated this week on whether an owner could raise prices for a parking lot near the stadium that the owner also controls and generate money that would not be included in the club's accounts.

Since the beginning of the revenue sharing 25 years ago, MLB has repeatedly said that the team's accounting is supervised and follows strict rules.

Still, for all the questions, the presentation details the financial destruction of the pandemic.

Regional sports network revenues decrease in proportion to lost games, from $ 2.3 billion to $ 1.2 billion and an average of $ 980,000 per game for both teams, according to the projection. The teams fear some additional losses because regional networks will have to give up the games to Fox and ESPN to fulfill national contracts. MLB said rights holders have already reserved rights to stop payments or demand refunds if inventory is not delivered.

Players' wages under the March 26 deal average $ 1.67 million per game for both clubs. MLB projects a general local revenue of $ 1.23 million per game for both teams and a cost of $ 1.87 million.

MLB headed into the season projecting $ 9.967 billion in revenue, including $ 7.548 billion locally, according to the presentation.

Expenses totaled $ 10,234 billion: $ 4,366 billion for major league player compensation, $ 198 million for pensions and benefits, $ 537 million for signing fans, $ 4.73 billion for local spending, and $ 403 million for the head office.

That left MLB with a projected EBIDTA of $ 143 million after the depreciation of the stadium and non-cash pullbacks. Free cash flow was forecasted to be negative $ 95 million after interest expense, mandatory principal payments, and non-baseball income and losses, but excluding capital improvements. MLB says EBIDTA has been within the $ 250 million annual balance since 2010.

Under the newly developed plan, MLB projects revenue of $ 2.87 billion, including $ 1.522 billion locally.

Expenses drop to $ 6,819 billion: $ 2.36 billion for compensation for major league players, including salaries, pro-rata shares of signing bonuses, termination pay, and purchase of rejected options.

Pensions and benefits remain the same, and amateur signing money drops to $ 440 million as part of changes that reduce the amateur draft from 40 rounds to five, limit the bonuses of undrafted players to $ 20,000 and allow most of the money is deferred until July 2022. Local expenses drop to $ 3.46 billion and central office expenses to $ 360 million.

That leaves an EBIDTA loss of $ 3.58 billion and a negative free cash flow of $ 4,016 billion. If fans could be in the stadiums, MLB projects an EBIDTA loss of $ 1,626 billion and a negative free cash flow of $ 2,076 billion.

MLB anticipates $ 1.788 billion in revenue for the central office from an 82-game schedule with empty stadiums and $ 1.355 billion net after expenses for MLB Advanced Media and Major League Baseball Properties.

%MINIFYHTML3b9f4451c2131d64d5e275109d9eb51416%

Revenue includes $ 155 million from sponsors (excluding MLB network); $ 112 million from consumer products, $ 93 million from digital products like MLB.tv and At Bat and $ 89 million in non-media revenue.