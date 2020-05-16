Mixed messages about reopening Southern California create confusion and anger – Up News Info

The shops are open. But they are limited to pickup on the sidewalk. The restaurants are open. But not everywhere, and they can't serve everyone with regular service. The beaches are open, but only for specific activities. You can play tennis and golf, but you can't get a legal haircut. Those are just some of the problems that Southern California faces, as it gradually emerges from two months of confinement.

Southern California is slowly emerging back to civilization this weekend, but what is allowed is to create a lot of confusion between the citizens and the companies that serve them. That is creating increasing anger as the rules appear to be arbitrary and hurt small retail companies as they note that large stores serve customers while being forced to legally sit on the sidelines.

Added to the confusion are the mixed messages delivered by the government. Los Angeles County Public Health Director Barbara Ferrer said the city would be closed for three more months. Mayor Eric Garcetti tried to reject that idea, saying it was about social distancing and that masks would be applied. But then he indicated that the city was unlikely to return to normal until a coronavirus cure was found, something that is still far in the future for even the most optimistic evaluations.

The beaches of southern California, which saw confrontations earlier this month between angry citizens and police officers on horseback, are now open for swimming and surfing. But you can't sit on the sand or play volleyball with your group. Parking lots in many places are closed, as are docks, boardwalks, and trails, making it difficult to get to the beach. You should also wear a mask in the sand, but it is not necessary when you touch the water.